Promote Jua Kali sector to create jobs

Kenya’s informal sector, popularly known as Jua Kali, has tapped the affordable housing initiative over the years in a bid to formalise and diversify its businesses.

There are millions of Jua Kali business owners countrywide. In the capital city, Nairobi, for example, there are an estimated more than 500,000 self-employed Jua Kali artisans in every imaginable field—including carpentry, metal work and welding, shoe repair, tailoring, automobile repair and plumbing.

With the prevailing poor economy that cannot support job creation for the entire population, especially due to the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the large pool of expertise in the Jua Kali field has enabled most of the people to be employed because, unlike most formal job seeking, the informal sector does not require a rigorous application process.

Where formal education is scarce, niche experience and hands-on learning takes over. You only need to have the skill and curiosity. Most skills are acquired through on-the-job training and apprenticeship while others are natural.

It is good that the artisans can now obtain university degrees and college diplomas based on their various skills and competencies. This is after the government developed guidelines to recognise informal skills, which will see skilled labourers who do not have formal academic papers assessed and issued with certificates.

Improvement in this sector will bring the rate of unemployment to zero. This is because university and college graduates getting into the industry will have an opportunity to start small and grow their businesses with a little capital.

More than 30,000 students graduate yearly amid scarce white-collar jobs. Only less than 10 per cent of them get jobs. The jobless can now venture into self-employment in the Jua Kali sector, despite the hostile working environment.