Project ownership is key

A 2010 UN Habitat study shows Africa as among the most rapidly urbanising regions. As at 1960, only 15 per cent of the population lived in urban areas. That has risen to 40 per cent in 2010, projected to be 60 per cent in 2050.

That is characterised by large-scale urban development projects as governments improve connectivity. Expansion of infrastructure is attributed to an increased appetite for private sector investment, critical to improved urban economies.

But studies show that little attention is given to its consequences, especially in informal settlements.

Some 30-70 per cent of Africa’s urban population live in informal settlements, seen as a response to failure of government-controlled urban planning systems to meet urban housing needs. Up to 85 per cent of new housing stock is produced in an extra-legal manner.

The situation in the so-called slums — fragile and densely built housing — is compounded by lack of physical infrastructure and social services.

Infrastructure development

The poor rate of infrastructure development occurs even in residential areas perceived to be “decent” with seemingly formal planning and residential standards and middle- to high-income residents.

But studies show infrastructure-related services in these areas also produced in an extra-legal manner.

The efforts by government agencies, underscored by private sector-initiated programmes, are a welcome relief. In Nairobi, there are efforts to address urban informality and enhance connectivity.

But the application for the road standards must be considerate of the unique spatial constraints, including the high population densities and limited space. Best case studies elsewhere point to a need for Nairobi Metropolitan Services to recognise the context and risks in infrastructure planning.

Besides approaches like negotiated planning and infrastructure reconfiguration, NMS should conduct appropriate traffic assessment studies and flood risk analysis for the project to meet locals’ needs.

Recognising the infrastructure and livelihood sources undertaken by community-based organisations will also help in local buy-in, an usual impediment.