Project ownership is key

Kibera slums

A view of Kibera slums in Nairobi in this picture taken on April 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  James Odongo

Acting research and advocacy manager

Architectural Association of Kenya

  • Expansion of infrastructure is attributed to an increased appetite for private sector investment.
  • The poor rate of infrastructure development occurs even in residential areas perceived to be decent.

A 2010 UN Habitat study shows Africa as among the most rapidly urbanising regions. As at 1960, only 15 per cent of the population lived in urban areas. That has risen to 40 per cent in 2010, projected to be 60 per cent in 2050.

