Professionalise the radio

February 13 was World Radio Day. But as regulators and media practitioners deservedly celebrated the gains in the industry, a candid discussion of how to blend the “talent” in radio and professionalism and training was left out.

Going by its inter-demographic listenership, sentimental attachment and wide reach, radio is a powerful and influential mode of information dissemination and, at times, misinformation.

In the wake of proliferation of national, local and community radios, there have been opportunities for stations to cut a niche with their programming, style, outlook, presence and even reach. They have broadened the scope of human requirements for radio by enlisting the services of a broad spectrum of practitioners.

Besides reporters, presenters, editors and producers, in-house personnel now include comedians, disk jockeys (DJs) and digital content managers. This has, in turn, expanded career and professional and entrepreneurial growth openings.

Massive talent

This is a media segment worth the attention and support from state and non-state actors. Sampling the radio stations on air or broadcasting over the internet, one acknowledges the massive talent and innovativeness of the personnel.

Besides the audience numbers drawing revenue streams, new frontiers in radio space have come into being with some stations combining radio and television broadcasts and a breadth of programmes with wide appeal.

However, ‘professionalising’ the talent pool into the universal radio ethos is still elusive. In several instances, some personnel, especially on community radio, have been faulted for airing offensive content, copyright infringement, libel and other misnomers that could be prevented by professional grounding.

Besides licensing and regulation, there is a need to continually upscale capacities in the radio industry with status reports periodically released by relevant authorities to the public for informed listenership. Ranking would also drive radios to play their broadcast role within the precincts of standards and code.