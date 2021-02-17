Professionalise the radio

Efforts need to be made by all to ensure that radio stations do not become media for exclusivism and ethnic chauvinism.

By  Mutethia wa Mberia

  • Professionalising the talent pool into the universal radio ethos is still elusive.
  • In several instances, some personnel, especially on community radio, have been faulted for airing offensive content, copyright infringement, libel and other misnomers.

February 13 was World Radio Day. But as regulators and media practitioners deservedly celebrated the gains in the industry, a candid discussion of how to blend the “talent” in radio and professionalism and training was left out.

