Professional bodies need to collaborate

Some 30-odd professional bodies are listed by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA).

Over time, they have suffered tiffs pitting them against external quality assurance agencies, internal governance and administrative feuds and undesirable characteristics that offend corporate governance foundations.

In essence, professional bodies should manage professional practice in their respective professionals.

With the professional breadth expanded courtesy of emerging classification, de-classification and reclassification — as witnessed in various courses on offer by institutions of higher education — they have to work collaboratively.

Co-mentorship

Those mindful of their corporate reputation can cut a niche for themselves by advocating partnerships with their peers. Similarities with comparable bodies notwithstanding, there are myriad opportunities for collaboration that can be tapped to the advantage of the practitioners.

Areas such as co-mentorship of budding professionals, training, joint research initiatives and grants are key thematic areas for exploration.

In progressive jurisdictions, unison of professional bodies is a force to reckon with. In firmly advocating practitioners’ rights, proposing defining reforms in joint or separate professional practice are gains of such a collegiate approach.

As the human capital in these bodies, and buttressed by strategic high sight of entrusted governance organs, professionals must heed to this clarion call. Practitioners’ indiscipline clogs individual growth and that of professional bodies.

To set the ball rolling, grounded studies must be established to structurally flesh out the gridlocks to intra- and inter-professional cohesion. It is in the building of professional bodies’ institutions that they will be sustained and future generations groomed and protected.