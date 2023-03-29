Probe attacks on journalists, arrest culprits 

The recent attacks on journalists during demos are an unacceptable act that must be condemned in the strongest terms.

The attacks not only violated the journalists’ rights but also threatened the freedom of the press, which is a cornerstone of any democratic society.

The police should carry out a thorough investigation into the attacks and hold the culprits responsible for their actions. Media houses and the police should also consider providing security for journalists in conflict zones.

Journalists play a crucial role in informing the public about the events and issues affecting their lives. They serve as watchdogs and hold those in power accountable. However, their work often puts them in harm’s way.

Journalists work tirelessly to report on issues that are critical to the public interest. They do so with the understanding that they are not immune to the dangers of the job, but they should not have to fear for their lives while carrying out their duties.

Conflict-prone zones

Journalists working in conflict-prone zones are often targeted by hostile forces, putting their lives at risk. Media houses should also organise training for their staff on safety.

The items stolen in Kibra, including cameras, mobile phones and recorders, must also be recovered and returned. These items are not only essential tools of the trade but also expensive investments that help journalists perform their duties effectively. The police must, therefore, prioritise the recovery of these items.

Journalists play a critical role in the development of society. They help uncover the truth, expose corruption and hold those in power accountable. It is therefore essential that they are allowed to perform their duties without fear of attacks or intimidation.

Journalists must also take extra precautions while covering volatile areas. They should ensure that they have adequate protective gear, including bulletproof vests and helmets.