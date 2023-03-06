Proactively handle hunger

The country is experiencing a severe emergency drought-induced famine, whose increasingly devastating impact continues to distress millions of Kenyans, especially those dwelling in arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs).

I acknowledge and applaud the different—even if undersupplied—efforts aimed at mitigating this climate change misery. However, I am irked by the reactive methodology that generally defines how we fundamentally confront drought deathtraps.

It is not sensible or sustainable to continue with this tendency of procrastinating and limiting serious drought interventions to only when its hazards reach the emergency phase with full-scale risks.

The drought crisis has a foreseeable timeline to which phased and comprehensive anticipatory measures can be thoroughly crafted and implemented to diminish its threats in a manner that, by the time it reaches an emergency stage like now, the situation would be easily manageable.

But disappointingly, our failure to adopt a proactive strategy has resulted in the unmanageability of the drought situation. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) forecasts that 5.4 million Kenyans will lack adequate access to food and water between now and June.

Add to this the human security risks that come with the strain of hosting climate evacuees, who dangerously intensify competition for the limited available resources to an extent of being beheld as trespassers.





As Albert Einstein said, “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”. For better results of drought handling, let’s shift our approach to the problem to a pre-emptive design that would map out beforehand those at risk and create a drought crisis timeline with all the appropriate shielding measures in place at every phase.

That will steadily and sustainably protect vulnerable lives and livelihoods.