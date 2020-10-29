Proactively engage ‘new China’ for development

At the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China’s fifth plenary session in Beijing this week, President Xi Jinping presented a draft 14th five-year (2021-2025) national economic and social development plan to anchor economic and foreign policies until 2035.

At the heart of the plan is the desire for Beijing to wean itself off foreign technology, in the backdrop of a debilitating trade war with the United States.

This is a key pillar in the actualisation of the accompanying dual circulation strategy — promoting exports while stimulating domestic demand.

During the current five-year plan, China kicked extreme poverty out of its borders, building a moderately prosperous society. This dream could not be deterred even by the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Economic globalisation

Next year, when the plan comes into effect, Chinese and African leaders will converge on Dakar, Senegal for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac). Launched in 2000, Focac is a key platform of collective dialogue and deal-making, sometimes to the amazement and ire of the other partners of the continent.

New frontiers of trade and investments have been put into operation. China has aided modernisation of Africa’s infrastructure, both hard and soft. The two entities have relentlessly fronted multilateralism and economic globalisation.

But as China repositions itself, so should Africa.

A key area that holds promise for both is stronger industrial and scientific cooperation. While the new China plan has innovation and industrial expansion at its core, African Union’s Agenda 2063 envisages a sustained and inclusive growth, driven by manufacturing and value addition.

Chinese enterprises are already setting up manufacturing bases in Africa; additional academic and knowledge exchange through scholarships or targeted trainings will ensure Africa has the needed manpower.

Another is robust support for multilateralism and globalisation. China’s desire to increase exports requires an atmosphere of open, inclusive and democratic trade regimes.

Free Trade Agreement

Similarly, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement requires facilitative multilateral spirit and programmes. The continent and its largest trade partner, China, constitute a market of 2.7 billion people. They should push for reform of global institutions like WTO.

Third is a more spirited fight against Covid-19 , which has dampened the economies of many African countries and seems to be on an upswing in some, including Kenya.

Building on the resolutions of the June 2020 Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against Covid-19, the two should intensify joint efforts to stem the virus for economic recovery.

The China-fronted facilities under construction in Morocco and Egypt will be key in fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Lastly, forge ahead with the Belt and Road Initiative. Both should navigate the challenges for sustainable implementation of BRI in the continent.

@Cavinceworld