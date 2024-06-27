Private sector’s role in crafting greener Kenya

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Earth is heating up, now 1.1°C warmer than in the late 1800s, and emissions keep climbing. To keep global warming at 1.5°C, we must slash emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and hit net zero by 2050. The clock is ticking.

It is high time that everyone is made aware of the looming climate crisis and the critical role we must all play in mitigating it for a safer future for all than the one we have now. As the world confronts the threat posed by climate change, Kenya finds itself at a pivotal moment in its journey towards driving and achieving carbon neutrality.

It is good to note that the Kenyan government has been at the forefront of climate action, commendably increasing its national commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 30 percent to 32 percent. While this progress is laudable, the combined efforts of government policies and corporate initiatives are crucial to meeting the necessary targets. Businesses must join this effort by adopting more sustainable practices and innovative solutions to drive deeper emission cuts and create a resilient, green economy.

The recent strides made by my organisation in driving carbon neutrality serve as an exemplary model of corporate responsibility. By implementing a comprehensive framework aimed at reducing emissions, supporting clean fuel adoption, and integrating sustainability into our operations, we set a new benchmark for environmental stewardship in Kenya. This proactive approach not only benefits the environment but also enhances the company’s brand reputation and customer loyalty.

Last year, we made a ground-breaking commitment to develop products tailored to the unique risks faced by the e-mobility segment and its business models. This initiative led to the launch of our eco-drive insurance product, which has quickly become the preferred insurance cover for electric vehicles across the country.

In addition, to complement our efforts to drive carbon neutrality in Kenya, we have committed to planting a tree for each insured vehicle. This initiative supports the government's directive to increase the tree cover and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

In conclusion, the fight against climate change and driving carbon neutrality demands a unified and robust response from all sectors of society, with corporate organisations playing a pivotal role. The Kenyan government’s enhanced commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions is commendable, but it must be matched by equally vigorous actions from the corporate sector.

By working together, we can drive significant progress towards a greener, more resilient Kenya, ensuring a healthier planet for future generations. The time to act is now, and the responsibility lies with each of us to make a tangible difference.