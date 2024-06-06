Private sector is a key driver of workforce development

For a long time, NGOs have been the channel of choice for delivering development assistance, especially in contexts where the government was unable to reach vulnerable populations.

Private sector roles have largely been limited to providing financial services.

NGOs play a vital role in lifting communities and individuals out of poverty and its attendant manifestations around health, education and access to essential services but their interventions can be fragmented and, therefore, limited in delivering broad social change.

Within donor discourses, there is a growing circumspection about creating dependency in recipient communities with development assistance now more focused on giving more hands up rather than handouts.

It is now commonly accepted that aid alone cannot lead to development; hence the focus on trade, investment and job creation, which private businesses support, as channels for affirming individual agency.

Business environment

Donors can redirect to the private sector the Sh500 billion they give Kenya yearly via NGOs and civil society.

The idea may sound radical but the perceived contradictions are more historical than they are objective.

Many bilateral donors are engaging with the private sector to improve the business environment by boosting ethical business practices, adopting technology such as AI and providing equity investment.

Business incentives converge with the country’s strategies and donor priorities more often than is commonly acknowledged.

Businesses have an interest in a skilled work force, and therefore investments in education speak to future labour needs. The private sector create between 80 and 90 per cent of all new jobs.

Private sector’s potential

Private businesses are more agile and responsive to global trends, driving innovation and competitiveness.

The “World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023” states that 23 per cent of jobs are expected to change in the next five years, driven by industry transformation caused by increased adoption of technology, the green transition and macro-economic conditions.

Bolder initiatives by donors can create an enabling environment for businesses to expand to unlock the private sector’s potential and generate a ripple effect of job creation, increased investment, as well as financial prosperity.

Governments seek economic growth and international development organisations to cultivate wealthier potential customers for their markets.

Both can drive partnerships with the private sector more aggressively to create jobs as a way of achieving sustainable economic growth and general prosperity.