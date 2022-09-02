Thanks to their focus on quality, private schools will always be king Kenya

If you have been a keen observer, you might have noticed that most parents who can afford it prefer taking their children to private schools as opposed to public schools. This includes pre-primary schools, primary schools, secondary schools and institutions of higher learning. This is becoming the norm, unlike in the olden days when public schools were more popular. Come to think of it, what could have triggered the new trend? Could there be something extra in private schools? Nearly all come to an agreement that private schools are better, based on a number of factors.

First off, attention is given to learners at the individual level. Parents believe a reasonable teacher-learner ratio works best. The learners and the teachers interact at the personal level and the needs of each learner are met more accurately since the numbers are not as high as in public schools. This ensures no learner is left out.

Academic quality

There is also great focus on academic quality. In most private schools, learning is deeper and more extensive, thanks to appropriate and effective pedagogy in teaching, learning opportunities and assessment.

On accountability, private schools are often on point when it comes to involving parents and the learners in the day-to-day running of the school and, most importantly, decision making processes and analyses of the consequences of these decisions. The parents and the students are thus satisfied that they get value for money.

On average, private schools also have a manageable number of students per class as compared to government schools. This means teachers can easily monitor their students and focus on their individual needs. Social interaction between the staff and the students also tends to be stronger.

There is also value for money. Most parents want the best for their children when it comes to education. This makes them part with huge amounts of money regardless of their social status. The private schools in return strive to offer optimum and quality education.

Private schools also offer improved safety to students. They also tend to have a strong sense of community that discourages risky behaviour and indiscipline.

Active participation of parents in school matters and in their children’s education helps create a conducive environment for their children’s education.



