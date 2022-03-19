Private health sector has a role to play in attainment of Universal Health Coverage

It is no secret that our health system has recently faced some challenges that have stretched its capacity.

The biggest challenge was Covid-19 pandemic. The government, through the Ministry of Health and its other arms, has put in place measures to ensure that our health systems are able to serve the Kenyan people as we navigate the pandemic.

These measures have helped many health facilities to improve on their capacity, processes and resources to serve Kenyans long after the pandemic is over.

This has helped build on one of the government’s more ambitious Big Four Agenda projects that were introduced a few years back, the Universal Health Coverage, which aims to make access to quality healthcare available to all Kenyans without financial worries.

Kenya's healthcare system is made up of several sectors: public, private and faith-based or NGO. About 48 per cent are public and operate under the Ministry of Health, 41 per cent are in the private sector, eight per cent are faith-based health services, and three per cent are run by Non-Governmental Organisations. These statistics prove that private sector players are critical in the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Health expenditure

The UHC initiative is about ensuring all individuals and communities have access to quality healthcare they need. Now, one thing we need to understand is that UHC does not necessarily mean healthcare is free, but rather that personal out-of-pocket payments do not discourage or make people shy away from using health services, and that people are protected from “catastrophic health expenditure”.

Kenyans have this phrase, “Most Kenyans are just one critical illness away from poverty” because of the huge cost associated with accessing quality healthcare. However, at Bliss Healthcare, we have always aimed to change that perception.

So how can private healthcare institutions help in the attainment of universal health coverage? By setting up practices that have the capability to offer access, quality and affordability of health services. A good example of such an institution is Bliss Healthcare.

Bliss Healthcare was started 10 years ago with the core objective of improving access to primary healthcare among millions of Kenyans. It is ranked as one of the leading health institutions championing universal healthcare and is currently the largest integrated network of outpatient medical centres in Kenya with 69 outlets spread over 38 counties. The network serves over 80,000 patients each month through its workforce of over 1,000 employees.

To do this, Bliss relies on four key pillars beginning with accessibility, whereby Bliss Healthcare wanted to ensure as many Kenyans as possible had a Medical Centre near them.

To do this, the hospital began setting up outlets in all parts of the country, including the remote areas such as Marsabit, Maralal, Kakuma and so on. By doing so, Bliss reduced the distance, time and transport costs that the local communities needed to cover in order to access healthcare.

Another key pillar is quality. Bliss Healthcare does not want to compromise on the quality of service provided to its patients. It is a policy that no matter where in the country a patient was, they would receive the same quality of medical care.

This means that even if one was in Nairobi while another patient was in Marsabit, the equipment available, the staffing as well as the medication provided is all of the same standard. The standardised quality availed is the same throughout its footprint.

Bliss Healthcare has an unmatched array of equipment including 6 CT Scans, 41 X-Rays, 56 Ultrasounds, 53 Dental Units and 48 Optical Units spread across the country.

Of course we cannot forget affordability as a major factor. One of the biggest hindrances of accessing healthcare in Kenya is the huge costs associated with quality healthcare.

With the public health system stretched and the private healthcare system deemed out of reach for the common mwananchi, Bliss Healthcare sought to bridge the gap. Bliss came into the picture with an aim of providing satisfactory services at very affordable rates.

Lowest rates

Even with state of the art equipment, Bliss has some of the lowest rates of service for an institution of its calibre. It has partnerships with reliable health insurance firms including NHIF and many others.

Community engagement is also a key consideration as the institution has a very robust CSR programme that has seen it annually conduct free medical camps; free tests at its various medical centres including free BP, BMI, random blood sugars, optical and dental checks; visits and donations to children’s homes, schools and farming communities and Free health talks at various companies to educate staff on health issues.

Attaining UHC should not be viewed just as an issue of only having access to health services whenever needed without causing financial hazard.