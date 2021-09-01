Prisons Service should do more in war on terror

A recent study commissioned by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Counter-Terrorism Centre of Excellence has found out that prison authorities in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda are a critical component in the criminal justice system in as far as the fight against terrorism is concerned, yet often overlooked.

Among the three East Africa countries, prison officers in Kenya interact the least with the other agencies in counterterrorism. While all prison officials in Uganda indicate that they had previously cooperated with agencies, 75 per cent of respondents in Rwanda and 58 per cent of officials in Kenya had prior experience interacting with police among other actors.

The importance of the prison authorities in the fight against terrorism cannot be gainsaid. A study, “Research on Experiences in the Kenyan Criminal Justice System and Rates of Violent Extremism”, conducted between 2017 and 2018, found out that radicalisation and recruitment into terrorist groups takes places within prisons. The Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, 2019 brings on board the Kenya Prisons Service under the remit of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC).

While in prison, those wrongly accused of terrorism offenses become bitter, disillusioned, feel isolated and unwanted – the very personal grievances that “push” an individual to the path of radicalisation. In addition, the “terrorist” tag that is often labelled on suspects does not help. This makes the family and friends of the accused, for fear of state reprisals and harassments given the legacy of enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings, to abandon and disassociate with the accused.

Often, terrorist recruiters hang around the courts or in prison facilities masquerading as Good Samaritans willing to bail out the accused. They then recruit them.

Treatment of terror suspect

According to the UNODC study, police officers’ access to suspects once arraigned is relatively less than prison warders, who spend the majority of their time with individuals in detention.

This means prison warders can be useful in monitoring behaviour changes of those within their jurisdiction, provide some level of interventions to stem any signs of radicalisation or recruitment and facilitate collection of further intelligence that can be used in the prosecution of the suspects.

According to the study, some of the reasons that prevent police and prison officers from cooperating with each other includes information being classified as ‘confidential’, ‘secret’ and absence of a structure and policy in place to share such information.

In addition, some police investigative officers think that the treatment of terror suspect/convicts by prison officers is too friendly and that the information may not benefit the investigations. On the other hand, the prisons officers accuse the police of being corrupt and blame their excesses for exacerbating radicalization in the first place.

All in all, and for the purposes of the “whole of society” approach to effective counterterrorism, prison authorities should play a more visible and frontline role in counterterrorism. The prison authorities, being corrective facilities by design, policy and legislation, can thus play an important role in the rehabilitation and reintegration of released offenders back into society. This will cumulatively reduce recidivism rates amongst terrorist offenders.