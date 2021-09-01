Prisons Service should do more in war on terror

Suspect charged with helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch an attack on the Westgate mall, Hussein Hassan, flashes an index salute from the Kenya Prison Service bus after his appearance for his case at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya October 5, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | Reuters

By  Dominic Pkalya

What you need to know:

  • While in prison, those wrongly accused of terrorism offenses become bitter, disillusioned, feel isolated and unwanted.
  • Often, terrorist recruiters hang around the courts or in prison facilities masquerading as Good Samaritans willing to bail out the accused.

A recent study commissioned by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Counter-Terrorism Centre of Excellence has found out that prison authorities in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda are a critical component in the criminal justice system in as far as the fight against terrorism is concerned, yet often overlooked.

