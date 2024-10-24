Prioritise mental health in correctional services

On June 13, the country was treated to deadly drama as a man shot Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti just after she delivered a judgment. She later succumbed to the gunshots.

The attacker, who was shortly thereafter felled by bullets from security officers, was identified as Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, the officer commanding station in Londiani.

For the six State Department for Correctional Services probation officers at the court at the time, the ordeal was harrowing.

The experience was a reflection of the nature of hazards associated with their occupation in the criminal justice system. These officers are a vital cog in ensuring fair administration of justice through their social enquiry reports and pre-bail reports, among others.

Probation officers and Prisons officers accompany offenders of all varieties to courts. They are therefore supremely susceptible to stressful work environment.

As custodians of those in conflict with the law, prison and probation officers interact with offenders for long periods in the course of duty. The officers are sometimes exposed to violent and radicalised behaviour by individuals, some of whom have committed very heinous crimes.

Over the years, stress related to handling these offenders has seen a spike in the number of desertions by officers, depression, alcohol and substance abuse, domestic violence and in some extreme cases suicide. In the last five years alone, an average 120 Prisons staff have deserted work annually.

It was this in mind that the department decided to focus on mental health and wellness for effective service delivery this year. Many activities have been carried out in all our 137 prison stations and 148 probation offices across the country to promote the mental wellbeing of our officers.

Access to psychosocial support has been increased with the introduction of peer-to-peer programmes and mental health committees. Stigma reduction has been achieved with outpatient health services.

Other interventions include sensitisation workshops, capacity-building, psychological debriefing, self-care and after-care and support group programmes.

These efforts culminated in discussions that characterised debate during the Correctional Service Week 2024 annual conference and exhibition that took place from October 22 to 24 in Nairobi.

The event aimed to bring together stakeholders, including heads of service, policymakers, mental health practitioners, researcher and academia and provide a platform for sharing experiences, exchanging knowledge and learning new approaches.

The need to adopt a comprehensive approach to mental healthcare, prioritising timely diagnosis, customised therapies, and continuous follow-up for full recovery within correctional services, including for of inmates, cannot be understated.