Prioritise health financing to end maternal mortality

Maternal mortality is one of the biggest challenge to the health system. Two years ago, the government piloted the universal health coverage (UHC) programme in four counties. But in almost all the 47 counties, the sector is frustrated by challenges like capacity gaps, human resource deficiency, lack of critical legal and institutional infrastructure, rampant corruption and a conflict with the national government. These stagnate healthcare and even reverse gains.

The Sh3.3 trillion 2022/23 Budget has awarded the sector its highest allocation ever — Sh146.8 billion, of which Sh62.3 billion will fund activities and programmes to facilitate UHC. Further, Sh1.2 billion has been set aside for procurement of family planning and other reproductive health commodities and Sh4.1 billion to give women access to free maternal healthcare and reduce maternal mortality.

The Kenya Health Policy 2012-2030 advocates equitable provision of healthcare. This aims at equitable allocation of government resources to reduce disparities in health status across the country.

Kenya is a signatory to several international treaties, including the Abuja Declaration, where countries committed to invest 15 per cent of the national budget in health but is yet to have sustainable financing of the sector. The drastic budget cuts lead to poor provision of healthcare, including lack of drugs and frequent workers’ strikes, as well as increased mortality and morbidity rates.

Maternal deaths

As one way of ensuring health services are inclusive and rights-based as envisaged in the Constitution, facilities must be functional with competent and motivated staff. Maternal deaths are preventable yet women continue to die in childbirth.

Quality and adequate maternal healthcare is an essential aspect of ensuring reduction of maternal and child mortality. The global maternal mortality rate is 289,000 during pregnancy and delivery. Providing proper maternal and delivery care at health facilities could prevent 1.3 million neonatal deaths, 531,000 still births and 113,000 maternal deaths.

There are several policies that support maternal health and provide strategic direction in Kenya. However, the recently proposed national reproductive health policy includes a qualifying clause that this policy supersedes all other similar ones and renders them null and void to the extent that they contradict the Reproductive Health Policy 2022.

It ignores Kenya’s commitments on sexual and reproductive health and rights, including by requiring single parents who want to use assisted reproductive technologies to be vetted by a professional committee appointed by the Health CS. And to use a surrogate,one must prove they cannot conceive for gynaecological reasons. Thankfully, it was suspended.

We must elect leaders who will prioritise health. Proper institutionalisation is needed to guarantee an inclusive rights-based approach to health service delivery to end maternal mortality and morbidity.