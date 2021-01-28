Prioritise good state of mind for teenage parents

Teenage pregnancy and parenthood are on the rise globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) says 12 million girls aged 15-19 and 777,000 others under 15 give birth every year, mostly in the developing world.

In Kenya, the media was recently awash with reports of a surge in teenage pregnancies widely blamed on Covid-19 crisis, paricularly the ensuing lockdowns. One county had a record 4,000 cases.

Discussions around this topic generally bring to mind more of the physical needs and complications with emotional aspects put in the back burner.

Teenage parents, especially mothers, are also more likely to be socially and economically disadvantaged, which can adversely affect their mental health.

Conditions like anxiety, depression, psychoactive substance abuse, suicidal tendencies and post-traumatic stress disorder are often missed or overlooked in the care of this vulnerable group.

Mental health issues

Research shows that twice as many teenage mothers are at higher risk of developing antenatal depression, during pregnancy, and postpartum depression (PPD), in the period just after delivery, as their older counterparts.

Don’t forgot, some of these pregnancies are a result of defilement, which compounds their risks and makes them more prone to frustration and mental health issues.

Many teenage parents, especially first-timers, have little reproductive and maternal healthcare knowledge due to limited access to critical sexual and reproductive health services, predisposing them to physical complications and high levels of stress.

Mental health aspects of teenage pregnancy should target not only the young parents but also their children and other family members.

Children normally get affected when their parents experiencing mental health issues like depression. They pick up negative thoughts and behaviour from parents in an ongoing cycle of learnt behaviour. Family members are a good source of social support.

Mental well-being

Addressing mental health challenges for teenage parents should be everyone’s business because all our communities are affected in one way or the other.

These young people need to connect easily with professionals, parents, guardians, as well as their peers for good outcomes.

Professionals, especially in health, should seek to assess and address the mental well-being of teenage parents and offer the necessary assistance by adapting an integrated approach.

Societal support also creates a conducive environment for them and their babies to thrive. Health policies and budgets need to take into account this problem and ensure allocation of resources for accessible and quality mental health services at health facilities like maternity centres. Synergy among all stakeholders can beat stigma and promote mental health.

Finally, widespread open discussions about modern life and how to support pregnant and parenting teenagers and their families should be encouraged in a bid to curb the epidemic of mental ill-health lest it take a toll on the next generation too.

Dr Mokeira is a general medical practitioner. jeldahnyamache@gmail.com.