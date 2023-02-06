Prioritise clean, safe water

The call by county governors to review the Water Resources Authority tariff adjustments is a step in the right direction. The proposal for water service providers to pay Sh5 per cubic metre per month will make Kenyans’ life unbearable. Water is essential for survival; it means life or death.

The United Nations estimates that at least 60 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa, a third of them in Kenya, lack access to safe drinking water.

The adjustment of water tariffs has a direct impact on its affordability for consumers and sustainability of water services in the long term. In Africa, lack of adequate water supply and costly water services have led to the widespread use of unsafe water sources, contributing to the spread of waterborne diseases, a huge burden to governments.

Water is critical in responding to the socioeconomic crisis Africa faces, especially in tackling deep-rooted poverty. The demand-side water issues which cuts across almost all countries in Africa include lack of access to safe and adequate water supply and sanitation services, shortage of water for food and energy security, inefficiency and wastage in water use and threats to environmental sustainability.

The water sector in Kenya faces a myriad of challenges—from inadequate infrastructure to low levels of investment in water, and poor management practices characterised by cartels and high-level bureaucracy. Well-thought-out and -intentioned tariffs will generate reasonable amounts of revenue to enable suppliers to improve services and expand access to clean, safe and secure water to more people.

The government’s efforts to provide access to clean and safe water are laudable. For instance, the recent launch of a water police unit and unveiling of groundwater programmes for arid and semi-arid regions will be a relief to over 1.5 million people. The Africa Water Vision 2025 report estimates that 75 per cent of the African population use groundwater as its main source of drinking water.