Prioritise ADR to drive digital economy plan

Kenya is one of the few African countries that have identified digital economy as a major pillar for growth.

So important is this agenda that a fully fledged state department coordinates system-wide integration. But challenges abound, especially innovative policy and regulatory ecosystem to sustainably address emerging issues.

These threats to sustainable adoption of a digital economy and that need urgent attention include a weak data protection regime, globalised digital activism and institutionalised resistance in government. The last is informed mostly by fear of technology-induced redundancies in the civil service.

Whilst the resistance can be resolved through accelerated capacity building, the threats posed by data breaches and globalised activism are more unpredictable and damaging to Kenya’s reputation as a regional tech hub. And the double threat could directly scuttle the digital economy plan.

Two recent incidents are worth mentioning. The first is Worldcoin’s experimentation and inducement of vulnerable Kenyans to generate critical human data by scanning their eyes. And it went on for months before belated official intervention.

The second is the labour dispute between former content moderators and outsourced tech companies. This has attracted widespread globalised activism, led by foreign NGOs, designed to portray the country as a hub for abuse of labour rights of tech workers. But outsourcing has spurred digital integration and created thousands of jobs in India.

The new ICT and Digital Economy Task Force has a lot to do. It is mandated to propose legal and policy reforms to make Kenya’s ICT sector competitive—including looking into areas such as the postal service, which is at risk of obsolescence. Its success or failure will largely depend on how it innovatively addresses threats to new high-potential ICT areas such as data protection and ICT outsourcing.

Dispute resolution is one of the low-hanging fruits, particularly in the sensitive yet critical issues around labour disputes and data handling. The current default mode is for parties to engage in prolonged litigation that erodes the country’s competitive edge as “The Silicon Savannah”.

Even more challenging, especially in class action suits, digital activists have a tendency to demand amounts that not only defy market trends but also seem designed to frustrate prospects of out-of-court settlement. Litigants have recently demanded payments that are almost 10 times higher than in similar cases in the much wealthier US.

The team can draw lessons from the increasing momentum for alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms and integrate it in resolving tech-sector rows. Over the decade, Kenya has largely embedded ADR in dispute resolution, increasing the autonomy of litigants while engendering efficiency in the justice sector. For example, a court-annexed mediation promoted by the Judiciary focuses on family, labour and commercial disputes.

State agencies like the EACC have also pioneered integration of compulsory mediation clauses in their procurement processes with huge success.




