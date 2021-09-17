Priorities the next president must get right to lead Kenyans into Canaan

Raila Odinga

Deputy President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  KOIGI WA WAMWERE

When Jomo Kenyatta died, I asked President Daniel arap Moi whether he was ready to be the Joshua who would lead Kenya into Canaan since Kenyatta, the Moses of Kenya, had died while Kenyans were still in the desert. Twice Moi offered me no answer, as he lacked the moral capacity and political desire to lead us to Canaan.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.