Principals who neglect students should be fired

One of the biggest challenges to our education sector is principals who are negligent when managing their schools.

In a recent case of suspected negligence, failure to adhere to public health regulations saw a bacterial infection leave at least three students and a teacher at Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School to lose their lives. Hundreds of students from the school in Kakamega County were reportedly critically ill.

Indeed, the first case of the illness was reported on March 1 but the school administration appears to have downplayed its severity. It was after the issue transformed into an outbreak that Western Regional Director of Education Jared Obiero ordered the school to close.

Even after the students exhibited symptoms associated with a serious infection, the school’s board of management (BoM) kept them in the sick bay for ‘monitoring’. They were taken to hospital only after the number kept increasing.

Contaminated food

According to one parent, there were a lot of issues concerning her late daughter as there was blood in her intestines and her gullet had been inflamed. This was suspected to be due to the food she ingested having been contaminated, probably with a chemical, therefore causing her death.

A post-mortem investigation also revealed that another student died of gastritis inflammation of the stomach lining. Tests at Umash Funeral Home, in Nairobi, by the government pathologist, Dr Titus Ngulungu, revealed that a minor had bled in the stomach due to inflammation. In addition, traces of human faecal matter had been found in samples of water collected from the school storage tanks for analysis.

Surprisingly, rather than interdiction, as normally happens to teachers in such a case with a recommendation by the BoM, the principal was only transferred and the board disbanded.

Wasn’t that just transferring negligence to another school instead of solving the problem?