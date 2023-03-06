Primary healthcare is vital for resilient health systems

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in health systems across the globe. As countries work to address related immediate concerns, it’s important to recognise that building resilient health systems requires a long-term approach that prioritises primary healthcare.

Primary healthcare, defined by the WHO as “essential healthcare based on practical, scientifically sound, and socially acceptable methods and technology made universally accessible to individuals and families in the community”, plays a critical role in building resilient health systems.

It is often the first point of contact for individuals seeking healthcare and provides a foundation for the delivery of more specialised services. One of the key benefits is ability to improve health outcomes and reduce health inequalities.

The WHO says countries with strong primary healthcare systems have lower rates of morbidity and mortality, particularly in maternal and child health. For example, in countries where at least 80 per cent of women receive antenatal care from skilled healthcare providers, maternal mortality rates are significantly lower. Primary healthcare can also help to prevent and manage chronic diseases, which are a growing concern worldwide.

Heart disease

Chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes account for 71 per cent of deaths. Primary healthcare can play a crucial role in preventing and managing these diseases by providing early detection, risk assessment and lifestyle interventions.

Besides improving health outcomes, primary healthcare can also strengthen health systems and boost resilience. By providing a strong foundation for healthcare delivery, it can reduce the burden on hospitals and specialised healthcare providers.

This is particularly important in the context of pandemics, where healthcare systems can become overwhelmed by a sudden influx of patients. Furthermore, primary healthcare can help to reduce healthcare costs. In Brazil, investments in primary healthcare led to reduction in hospital admissions with cost savings of over $20 million. Unfortunately, it is often underfunded and neglected.

Only 30 per cent of low- and middle-income countries have strong primary healthcare systems, says the WHO, yet they often face the greatest healthcare challenges and are most vulnerable to health crises.

Resilient health systems

Primary healthcare plays a critical role in building resilient health systems. It improves health outcomes, reduces healthcare costs, and strengthens healthcare systems, making them better prepared to respond to health crises such as pandemics.

To build resilient health systems, it is essential to prioritise primary healthcare and invest in its infrastructure and workforce. By doing so, we can create a more equitable and sustainable healthcare system that benefits everyone.