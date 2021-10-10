Prevent climate change vagaries on ecosystems

Camels

Camels feeding on dry shrubs up at Nakudet in Kerio, Turkana County on September 17, 2021. Climate change is affecting the traditional way of life of some of the semi-nomadic communities, especially in northern and northeastern Kenya.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Benard Kipngeno

What you need to know:

  • Due to climate change, droughts have become more frequent.
  • The rate at which climate change affects living things is alarming.

Humans are increasingly influencing the climate and the earth’s temperature by burning fossil fuels, cutting down trees in the forests and engaging in bad farming activities. That adds enormous amounts of greenhouse gases to those naturally occurring in the atmosphere, increasing the greenhouse effect and global warming.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.