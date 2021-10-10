Prevent climate change vagaries on ecosystems

Humans are increasingly influencing the climate and the earth’s temperature by burning fossil fuels, cutting down trees in the forests and engaging in bad farming activities. That adds enormous amounts of greenhouse gases to those naturally occurring in the atmosphere, increasing the greenhouse effect and global warming.

Due to climate change, droughts have become more frequent. These have caused wild animals, such as lions and elephants, to wander further in search of water and food. The wild animals have on many occasions come into conflict with humans when they destroy crops or kill livestock in the villages near the national parks.

Climate change is affecting the traditional way of life of some of the semi-nomadic communities, especially in northern and northeastern Kenya. These people keep livestock such as cattle, goats, sheep and camels. During the dry season, they take the animals away from their homestead in search of fresh pasture.

With the dry season beginning earlier and extending longer than usual, the pastoralists are forced to move further away from their homes for longer periods of time. With the animals gone, that makes it harder for the women and children left behind to feed themselves.

Since climate change endangers wildlife, it could damage Kenya’s tourist industry since the safari is a major part of the country’s appeal for many tourists. Reduced yields of staple crops as a result of higher temperatures will damage the local economy and this could force many people into starvation as is being experienced in the northern and northeastern regions.

The rate at which climate change affects living things is alarming. There is a need to reduce such impact by replacing fossil fuels with renewable and cleaner sources of power, all the while increasing energy efficiency and encouraging tree planting and discouraging deforestation.