Press freedom, yes, but always report truth

This year’s Press Freedom Day coincided with the 30th centenary of the Vienna Conference and its Declaration and Programme of Action on Human Rights.

The theme was “Shaping a future of rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”. But does Kenya apply media freedom and human rights?

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), in March accused seven television stations of violating the regulator’s standards—the Programming Code—in their live coverage of Azimio protests: KTN News, Citizen TV, NTV, K24, KBC, TV 47 and Ebru TV. The CA said the images and content they aired threatened national peace and cohesion.

While the state promotes freedom of the press, it is imperative that all broadcasts and media houses exercise caution in live coverage to avoid scenes detrimental to human rights issues.

Then, should there be media blackout or police brutality be introduced to journalists at the demos? Of course not. Media blackout is similar to boycott, which ensures that information about something is not reported. It is also censorship and suppression of news, shutting down the flow of information to the public.

However, Kenyans need to read, listen and view true news. But the pattern of information flow has been confusing, especially during political campaigns—a ‘political climate’ in which the electorate viewed the media as partisan. News coverage, ethically, must not be biased and skewed to suit certain agenda; it must be balanced and speak the truth.

Of late, the government seems nervous about press freedom and the right to free flow of information through the media. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the ‘Fourth Estate’ of bias against him even during the campaigns, branding the media owners as “cartels”.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot once tweeted that the Kenyan media is a cartel that shall be crushed by the state, saying it lacks patriotism and is not respectful to the government of President William Ruto.

Since multi-party democracy was reintroduced in 1992, the country has embraced pluralism. The media has been a catalyst in the new thinking, where diversity of voices has been enhanced.

An independent press had become the gateway to political and socioeconomic progress. It is also key to human rights targets, reflecting the issues affecting society, vital in the enjoyment of all other rights.

Kenyan media is, however, still the most vibrant in the region—despite threats, intimidation, brutality and other negative issues meted out on journalism, including politicians’ efforts to manipulate public opinion and limit freedom of the press. There is the right of the media to report on events, issues and people without fear of censorship or repression.

The Kenyan media is patriotic and will not shy away from its core responsibility of telling the truth by reporting only verified information. Nevertheless, ethically, media must report as it is and, by so doing, press freedom shall be attained within the UN agenda of non-violation of human rights.



