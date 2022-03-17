Presidential debate should be a culture

One of the characteristics of maturing democracies is the ability to have regular timetables for elections and also ringfencing the practice by other additional layers.

Election cycles should be able to mitigate challenges by increasing spaces for women, youth and other disadvantaged groups. Such measures in each cycle are pursued with the motive of ensuring that all the participants emerge winners not only through elections but truly feeling part of all the processes. Elections, besides respecting calendars, should also seek to answer national issues which, in most cases, threaten equal participation in national affairs.

According to the timetable issued by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), owners and editors the Presidential Debate is slated for July. Now in its third cycle during the 2010 Constitution, although it is not a constitutional mandate, the debate has grown in national stature and relevance as a step towards espousing national values and cohesion.

In unveiling the 2022 date, the MCK moved a step in not just making it a regular item but also entrenching it, expanding the scope and platform and securing the gains. Now, make the debate a national culture so that the values that hold us together find a national anchor in every election cycle.

It is against this background that the media continues to invite national attention to the pressing leadership needs through the debate.

Election cycle

It is anticipated that, whereas political activities may divide the opinion of the country, the Fourth Estate will walk ahead of the national challenge and provide the voice of reason and the prism through which national good can thrive.

In every election cycle, we are faced with national issues that threaten the post-independence national experiment and the steps taken towards whipping up nationalism. It is increasingly difficult for the voters, and the country by extension, to comb through the political messaging on the economy, national cohesion, gender balance and foreign policy, among other important national subjects, to make conclusive decisions on the various aspirants.

If political activities were left to rule the nation, the voters would lose the opportunity to fact-check the statements by the political class, test leadership values and ethos and, importantly, the mirror to hold elected leaders accountable during their term.

The Presidential Debate can act as a catalyst in ensuring that office bearers sign their social contracts on national television and other forms of media available to the masses. Any deviation from the contract should be seen as a deliberate decision to belittle national memory and history.

That means the top editors who will moderate the debates should inspire nationalism through leading the candidates to speak straight to the national agenda and issues. That should be an onerous task which will capture the nation and propel it to the next election cycle, which will end in 2027.