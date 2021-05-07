President Suluhu’s visit good for Kenya, Tanzania    

Tanzanian President Suluhu Hassan’s state visit to Kenya is one of the most startling turnaround of relations between neighbouring nations.

This came at a time the world is grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Up until she became president, the relationship between Kenya and Tanzania has been at its lowest ebb. From the time the late John Pombe Magufuli came to power, the relations between the two countries deteriorated. The most affected sector in this tiff-was trade.

President Suluhu Hassan has restored the cordial relationship between Kenya and Tanzania. She revealed that her visit has engineered a lot of business deals for the Tanzania people and urged them to invest more in Kenya.

Presidents Suluhu and Uhuru Kenyatta committed to enhance trade by doing away with tariffs and ease trade as much as possible.

Six years

Kenya and Tanzania have a very vibrant cultural scene but the thawed relations for the past six years has hindered honest and freer cultural exchange between the two nations. President Suluhu’s visit has ensured that the cultural component of the good relations between the two nations is back.

President Suluhu’s address to the joint session of Parliament could have easily been one of her most gracious moments in this visit.

Her glowing tribute to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the brotherhood he has accorded Tanzanians even when their leader Dr Magufuli passed on. It must be remembered that President Suluhu is the second Tanzanian leader to address the joint session of Parliament.

The first one was retired president of Tanzania Dr Jakaya Kiwkete. She pointed out that Tanzanians are keen on how Kenyan Parliament conducts business.

What led to the thawed relations between Kenya and Tanzania can be traced back to the idea of competition. Both presidents expressed their commitment to partnership. Various big infrastructure projects that involve Kenya and Tanzania had slowed down and their completion was in doubt.

Infrastructure

The pipeline project that the two leaders have committed to is a pointer to the direction things are going to take. They committed to expansion of the infrastructure connecting the two nations.

Furthermore, President Suluhu pointed to the availability of resources in Tanzania, such as land and implored Kenyan investors to take advantage of such.

This visit comes at a time when things do not look very bright in the East African Community. The integration process of the region is frustrated by the frosty relations between member states.

It is encouraging that Kenya and Tanzania are repairing their relations. This rift has been affecting even the trade protocols that underpin the integration. The frosty relations between Kenya and Tanzania would affect all the countries that depend on them for business.

At a time when Somalia and Ethiopia are not stable, the reconciliation between Kenya and Tanzania couldn’t have come at a better time.

The threat of al-Shabaab making inroads into the region has been exacerbated by the internal conflict in Ethiopia and the crisis occasioned by electoral stalemate in Somalia. As the big brothers of East Africa-Kenya and Tanzania had to take their rightful place concerning security in the region.

President Suluhu’s state visit has radically reset the relations between the two countries in a way that will bolster trade and development. The two countries are rich in mineral resources. Tanzania seems to be ahead in this sector, having started explorations earlier. It is one of the areas where cooperation would yield positive results.

President Suluhu’s admiration of Kenya shows how much goodwill the Tanzanian leader has for Kenya. Citing Nairobi as a major hub, she paid tribute to the reputation of the city. These are some of the things that those charged with the responsibility of steering urban tourism ought to leverage on.

Her visit will go down in history as being responsible for the normalisation of relations between Kenya and Tanzania. Citizens of both countries look forward to a fruitful and prosperous coexistence in the spirit of the East African Community.