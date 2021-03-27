President’s speech glossed over key health issues

I was a champion of the decisions President Uhuru Kenyatta and the national task force have made since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. Reflecting on the science behind the progression of the Covid-19 pandemic and the socio-economic effects it has on the country, I do not share the same opinion about the measures he announced on Friday.

The President decreed the cessation of movement to and from Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nakuru. He also closed bars and restaurants, prohibiting the sale of alcohol and imposing a curfew between 8pm and 4am.

Locking down Nairobi and its neighbouring counties essentially brings the national economy to a standstill. This severely affects a majority of the population in these counties, who depend on the informal employment sector for their livelihood.

Other sectors such as the hospitality industry, including local tourism, were starting to recover but will now be severely affected. The lockdowns are going to disrupt national and regional commerce and trade in the region. This will just worsen the Sh560 billion blow that President Kenyatta was quoted in a Bloomberg article saying the country’s economy suffered in 2020.

It would have been comforting if these measures would have any impact on the trajectory of the pandemic in Kenya. Science says No. In 2020, my colleagues in public health and I recommended lockdowns because there was no vaccine in sight.

When schools and higher institutions of learning were reopened in January this year, we argued that lockdowns would not slow down the pandemic, unless this was accompanied by an aggressive national vaccination programme.

Closure of schools and universities was unnecessary as there has been no report of a major outbreak in these institutions that affected education. Instead, this closure will just disrupt school calendars and add a financial burden to parents.

Severe measures

The public health fraternity expected the third wave to start in mid-February, powered by reopening of learning institutions, reopening of the economy, and general fatigue in observing the safety measures that quite effectively slowed the pandemic over the past 12 months.

What is not clear is whether the government always planned to handle this wave by re-imposing lockdown as it has done. Some of us also think that since most public schools closed a week ago, the numbers of Covid-19 cases will likely go down in the next two to three weeks, even without some of the severe measures imposed by the President.

So, if – scientifically – these lockdowns will not significantly slow the spread of the virus, why enforce them when they are hurting the citizenry economically and socially? The energy now should have been on another strategy that would yield more life-saving results: aggressive vaccination campaigns.

Countries with high cases of severe disease and deaths such as the United States of America and European countries reopened schools and the economy all right, but they backed the move with vaccinating, starting with the more vulnerable members of the population.

We cannot say the same about Kenya’s vaccination rollout. The country has approximately 1.2 million doses of vaccine available, a very small number considering that the government has said it plans to vaccinate 16 million Kenyans to start slowing the pandemic.

Importantly, three weeks after the vaccine rollout was launched on March 5, the Ministry of Health has vaccinated approximately 75,000 citizens, approximately 5,000 people a day. At this rate, it will take more than six months to vaccinate 1 million people.

Negative publicity

The negative publicity the AstraZeneca vaccine has gained in the international and credible media, and the Health ministry’s lethargic community sensitisation have done little to persuade the public to get the jabs.

I mean, if you saw reports in the New York Times that countries in Europe and Asia have suspended the use of the vaccine, and then when you turn to Kenya’s Ministry of Health there is little information to assure you of your safety after the jab, would you take it? Such negative publicity required an aggressive response from the government, which has not happened.

Those courageous enough to overlook the claims from Europe about the vaccine to visit the vaccination centres encountered long queues, with the exercises starting late. Some have been turned away.

So, the hesitancy is likely to continue. And even if hesitancy is overcome, the country still needs 15 million more doses of vaccines and the President did not say anything about this in his address on Friday.

Without a robust vaccination programme, one cannot help but ask: for how long will the lockdowns last? What happens if another wave happens when we reopen schools in a month or so, a time when vaccination levels will likely still be negligible in the country?