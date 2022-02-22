Preserve Covid-19 protocols to ward off the TB bacteria

Studies show some Covid-19 safety measures such as wearing masks and improving indoor ventilation could save thousands of lives from infection by the deadly bacteria that cause TB, hence should be preserved.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Subiri Obwogo

