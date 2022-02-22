Preserve Covid-19 protocols to ward off the TB bacteria

Studies show some Covid-19 safety measures such as wearing masks and improving indoor ventilation could save thousands of lives from infection by the deadly bacteria that cause tuberculosis (TB), hence should be preserved.

About a quarter of the world’s population—two billion—are infected with TB with 5-10 per cent of them set to develop active disease in their lifetime. The risk is much higher among HIV-infected persons, diabetics, undernourishment, tobacco smokers and those with alcohol use disorder. HIV-positive and undernourished people are 18 and three times, respectively, more likely to develop active TB.

Before the novel coronavirus that has infected 425 million people and killed another six million, TB—caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, a bacterium that also attacks the lungs—was the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent. Last year alone, it killed more than 1.5 million people, including 214,000 people with HIV, and made about 10 million people sick in 2020, according to a WHO report. With 86 per cent of new cases Kenya is among the 30 high-TB burden countries . India leads the count with roughly one-quarter of all the cases.

Spreads through aerosols

Just like Covid-19, TB spreads through tiny droplets — aerosols. And like the coronavirus, the TB-causing bacterium is airborne and prefers “clustering”—attacking groups of tightly connected people while sparing others. Respiratory diseases spread when we exhale isolated droplets. Without adequate precautions such as wearing a mask, improving indoor ventilation, avoiding crowds and social distancing, super-spreading events in enclosed public spaces are a major risk factor.

When a sick person coughs or sneezes, the large droplets carrying the pathogens quickly fall to the ground and may contaminate surfaces. In contrast, the smaller droplets are released even when a person without symptoms breathes, talks or sings. These small droplets evaporate and may float in air for a few hours, increasing the risk of being inhaled.

Linger in the air

Being lighter, aerosols can linger in the air for much longer especially in the absence of fresh air. Conversely, to infect 30 people through the large droplets in one seating, an infected person has to be within a few feet of all of them or to have contaminated an object that they touched. Although a single cough can expel more bacteria through the large droplets into the air than a single breath can through the aerosols, an infected person who breathes 22,000 times per day while coughing up to 500 times will emit as little as seven per cent of the bacteria through coughing than breathing.

The airborne transmission explains why tightly packed indoor spaces are breeding grounds for TB and Covid-19. About 85 per cent of people with TB can be treated with a six-month drug regimen but, unlike Covid-19, there is no effective vaccine.



