Preserve boarding schools

The proposal by Kenya Primary School Head Teachers Association (Kepsha) to abolish boarding schools is not a solution to the increase in indiscipline cases among students. Boarding schools have been with us, producing many reputable and respected people in the country.

This is not to say that during their time there was no indiscipline; truly, there was, but better approaches and measures were employed to deal with the cases. That is what we should do. Let us not rush into taking unviable and regretable actions. We should involve the various education stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, in coming up with solutions to address this problem.

The spike in student indiscipline cases is attributed to behavioural change from their interactions during the lengthy school closures from early 2020, when Covid-19 was first reported in the country.

Just like every other sector, education was shaken by the global pandemic. Then, students were filled with confusion, anxiety and fear for their fate. Most of them, especially those who could not afford online classes, were idle, and hence engaged with individuals of dubious character.

Effects of the pandemic

We are witnessing the long-term effects of the pandemic. Notably, during the long break, an outrageously high number of unwanted pregnancies was reported among teenage girls.

If not for anything, boarding schools have been used to shape students into responsible young adults. Switching to day schools will not solve the problem since parents have been blamed for poor parenting, hence rogue behaviour among children.

There must be underlying issues affecting our children. The change in the school calendar may be a factor. Students were used to the calendar that had adequate co-curricula activities, holidays and school visits.

We need to preach to our children the gospel of change being a normal thing that should be embraced. During the crash programme to make up for the lost time, they could be undergoing stress. Furthermore, we cannot have every student in a day school and other factors affect their parents.