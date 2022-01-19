Preserve boarding schools

PCEA Kambala Girls Secondary School

PCEA Kambala Girls Secondary School students accompanied by their parents leave the school after it was closed indefinitely following a strike in this photo taken on October 21, 2021.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Boarding schools have been with us, producing many reputable and respected people in the country. 
  • If not for anything, boarding schools have been used to shape students into responsible young adults.

The proposal by Kenya Primary School Head Teachers Association (Kepsha) to abolish boarding schools is not a solution to the increase in indiscipline cases among students. Boarding schools have been with us, producing many reputable and respected people in the country. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.