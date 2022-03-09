Let’s preserve the beauty of expressway

Nairobi Expressway

Beautified pillar under the newly constructed Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa road on February 20, 2022. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Edwin Murimi

Environmentalist

What you need to know:

  • Usually, striking a balance between development and conservation is a tough task, and it was no different in the 27-kilometre highway. 
  • Sitting in a vehicle as it makes its way through the busy highway is an opportunity to admire beautiful seedlings blossoming on vertical columns. 

It is said that beauty is the purest feeling of the soul. Were the multibillion-shilling Nairobi Expressway a person, they would be bragging of a rare opportunity to wear a modest fashion on its support pillars.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.