Let’s preserve the beauty of expressway

It is said that beauty is the purest feeling of the soul. Were the multibillion-shilling Nairobi Expressway a person, they would be bragging of a rare opportunity to wear a modest fashion on its support pillars.

As the project was coming up, it saw the contractor bring down close to 3,000 trees — indigenous and exotic varieties. Usually, striking a balance between development and conservation is a tough task, and it was no different in the 27-kilometre highway.

There was one thing though: The contractor was required, in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conditions, to make efforts to restore the environment to its initial status. Of course, it may not be possible to plant the felled trees — some of which were decades old — in a day and enjoy the benefits they provided.

However, there are efforts to bring back some greenery scenes. Sitting in a vehicle as it makes its way through the busy highway is an opportunity to admire beautiful seedlings blossoming on vertical columns. This shouldn’t be mistaken for hydroponic farming though, because it’s not.

Loss of flora and fauna

But questions pop up. First, how long will the contractor continue to nurture the beauty? Secondly, will the architecture on which their roots hang withstand natural forces, such as decomposition, as the plants adapt to a new ecosystem? And are the plant species suited for the area? The city pastoralists, who have become common, will also want to know if they can graze livestock on the vertical fields.

How about beautifying the highway in other ways? The designers of the highway would have considered compensating for the loss of flora and fauna in alternative spaces, say Nairobi National Park or Uhuru Park. The concrete pillars would then be left to creative youth for graffiti.

There is not adequate consideration for this type of art; thus it is done illegally. Cities with graffiti tend to be cultural and artistic hubs. It affords people with inadequate resources an opportunity to launch an art career. It has been done in New York, Mexico, Berlin and Barcelona.