Prescription drug abuse is creeping into country

Drug abuse is defined as abusing substances that are either outlawed or those, like alcohol, have visible and immediate effects on users. Strangely, prescription medicines are among the most heavily abused drugs.

This type of drug abuse is the use of a prescription medication in a way not intended by the prescribing doctor. Interestingly, this trend of prescription drug abuse or problematic use is creeping into Kenya and is becoming widespread.

An assessment of emerging trends of drug and substance abuse was commissioned by the National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) in collaboration with the Interior ministry, Pharmacy and Poisons Board and the Government Chemist in the last six months of 2020. In the 18 counties sampled, prescription drugs such as Diazepam were among the most abused.

Since the early 1990s, doctors have been prescribing many more opioid painkillers — such as codeine, hydrocodone, morphine and oxycodone. The medication is known to be effective as anaesthetics.

Most addictive prescription medication can be separated into three general categories: Opioids, central nervous system (CNS) depressants and stimulants. It’s possible but not common to become addicted to opioids when you use them for a short time or under a doctor’s close watch. Long-term use can lead to drug abuse, dependence and addiction. Opioid overdose can also be life-threatening. If you take them with medications that work on your central nervous system, including alcohol or Valium, you have a high risk of breathing problems or death.

Need larger doses

Using CNS depressants to treat anxiety and sleep disorders, like insomnia, lowers brain activity, making one drowsy or calm. Taking them for a few days may help you feel calm and sleepy. But after a while, you may need larger doses to get that feeling. Using them with alcohol can cause slow heartbeat, slow breathing and death. If you take them for a long time and stop suddenly, you might have life-threatening problems such as withdrawal seizures.

Stimulants improve attention, focus, alertness and energy. When abused, they can cause anxiety, high blood pressure and, in some cases, heart attack. The most abused are amphetamines and methylphenidates. They raise your heart rate, blood sugar and blood pressure, narrow your blood vessels and open your airways. Doctors used stimulants to treat asthma and obesity but now prescribe them for conditions like ADHD, ADD, depression and narcolepsy.

Experts say more people are abusing prescription medications because they are easily available. Besides, most young people have no idea what medications they’re taking and which ones may cause serious problems, even death, if used with other drugs or alcohol. They might also falsely believe that the medicines are safe because they are prescription.



