Prepare sector for now and after Covid-19

The sectors hit most by the Covid-19 pandemic include aviation, tourism and hospitality.

While the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) had projected a continuous growth of 3-4 per cent in the next decade, the year has already faced a nosedive of 20-30 per cent, translating to $30-50 billion loss in international tourist spending.

After the first coronavirus case was recorded in Kenya, the government enforced measures to contain the spread of the disease. They included closure of hotels, restaurants, bars and entertainment places, leading to a paralysis of operations. The future of the sector became uncertain.

Cases have surpassed 45,000 with over 800 deaths. And with talk of a second wave of the virus, destination managers, hoteliers, tour operators and policymakers, among other players, must deal with post-pandemic concerns.

First, fix the sector, disenfranchised by international stress. With the long period of losses, it is necessary to seek financial investment streams and, importantly, government intervention.

Policy intervention

Secondly, reintegrate the sector and determine the best approach to regain economic contributions of tourism. There is a need for policy intervention through the leadership of the sector.

Thirdly, address transportation issues such as airlines, rail and cruise ships as they move mass travellers at a go and from jurisdictions and borders where containment may be limited.

Other competing issues include impacts on tourism, climate change and health; safety and security; need for increased leadership in tourism policy and strategic planning; educating consumers and suppliers application of new technologies; maintaining a sustainable, engaged, skilled and experienced workforce; disaster preparedness; and utilisation of tourism as a vehicle for bringing indigenous and rural populations out of oppression and marginalisation.