Prepare public for Covid jab

Kenya has received the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination programme will be rolled out in three phases with priority given to the frontline workers such as healthcare practitioners, teachers and security personnel. This is ongoing.

Phase Two will target Kenyans with underlying health conditions, who are more vulnerable to the virus than the rest.

A public awareness campaign is essential in achieving comprehensive national coverage with the objective of convincing the hesitant population to get the jab so as to contain the spread of the virus.

However, based on experience, this might be an uphill challenge. Some religious groups have openly opposed similar programmes, labelling them mass sterilisation schemes, allegations the government has vehemently dismissed as untrue. These groups might resist the Covid-19 vaccine and are also likely to spread negative (mis)information about its safety.

Public education campaign

The anti-vaxxers are in two categories. Category one, because of their cultural beliefs, does not believe in vaccines and prefers traditional medicines to modern drugs. The second does not have sufficient information about the vaccine’s efficiency and side-effects and is, therefore, concerned about safety.

Mistrust in the healthcare system and misinformation about the jab, and online anti-vaccine misinformation, could drive many to shun the jab.

A public education campaign to debunk this misinformation through the mainstream and social media platforms is essential. This strategy calls for effective communication of the vaccine’s safety, packed with sufficient data from the countries that have already immunised millions of residents.

Positive feedback from people who have received the jab will spur enthusiasm for the vaccine.

Regulatory authorities, medical community, religious leaders and the media should all take a leading role in countering the anti-vaccine claims through factual and research-based information. For a start, let them receive the jab in public and be on the frontline in the war against the coronavirus.