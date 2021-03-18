Prepare public for Covid jab

Covid-19 vaccination

Governor of Kakamega Wycliffe Oparanya (right) looks as Head of Nursing at Kakamega County Referral General Hospital Jacinta Angie receives Covid-19 jab from nursing officer Beverlyne Wambani in this picture March 12, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Adan Omar

What you need to know:

  • Some religious groups have openly opposed similar programmes, labelling them mass sterilisation schemes.
  • These groups might resist the Covid-19 vaccine and are also likely to spread negative (mis)information about its safety.

Kenya has received the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination programme will be rolled out in three phases with priority given to the frontline workers such as healthcare practitioners, teachers and security personnel. This is ongoing.

