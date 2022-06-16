Prepare learners for junior secondary school

Despite the many criticisms against the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), it’s all systems go as the first class proceeds to Junior Secondary School (JSS) in January.

More than 5,000 classrooms have been built and commissioned, hundreds of teachers trained with many others undergoing training on pedagogy and methodology, among other areas. Primary school teachers are preparing Grade 6 learners for their final assessment. The Cabinet secretary for Education, Prof George Magoha, has affirmed that JSS will be domiciled in secondary schools.

But there is no focus yet on the impact of the transition on the psychological and emotional well-being of the young learners and how to address it in good time. For the first time children, some barely in their teens, will find themselves in an unfamiliar environment, some far from their parents and guardians. They will encounter new peers and are expected to be more responsible for their own learning.

The transition has been described as the most stressful event for a learner and can affect their psychological well-being and academic performance. Studies show the emotional journey a child goes through then is of great significance.

Tender age

Secondary school teachers will receive learners at an age they have never handled before. At a teacher training session in Mombasa, teachers were shocked when sampled Grade 6 learners were brought before them. They realised that it will take more than their knowledge of the curriculum designs and methodology to effectively teach these learners.

The learners are also aware of the criticism against a system that they are pioneering. There is a need to prepare them by addressing their increased expectations, fears and anxieties. Primary and secondary schools and the parents must collaborate. This includes holding informational assemblies, where their concerns will be aired and addressed.

For secondary school teachers, it is more than receiving learners and a new syllabus, and for the learners more than changing the uniform and class.



