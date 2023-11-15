PPP way best for the port

For months, stakeholders have made varied suggestions on the management of Kenya’s major ports, chief of which is the Port of Mombasa.

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the port would not be privatised as suggested but run through concession and leases—two of the main models of public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Privatisation has been attempted and undertaken in many places and sectors but found to be problematic as some services and goods would not be effectively distributed through private sectors.

This is due to the profitability levels, the politics, need for state presence in strategic assets and need for fair coverage and spread certain services and goods.

Many countries have turned to PPPs for reasons such as, one, the increased acceptance of public sector management reforms, including the new public management (NPM) theories, which seek to run governments on businesses ethos.

Two, fiscal pressures in the public sector since the global financial crisis keeps recurring. Three, insufficient investments in infrastructure by stakeholders. Four, inability of the public sector to meet the many demands for modern service and goods provision. Five, concerns on the level and quality of public services.

Some goods and services provided solely by public sector have been found to be inadequate, inaccessible and unaffordable; hence the decision to work with the private sector entities that has skills and can mobilise immense resources, ease the government’s financial burdens; and with knowledge and technology to provide quality and superior facilities.

Utilisation of PPPs in the ports business will lead to balanced delivery mechanism between the public and private entities, where the government can strategically achieve its infrastructural needs on lean budgets with the savings spent elsewhere.

The government will own the assets developed in the process while the private sector gains access to government procurement opportunities for the longer term, guaranteeing stable incomes.



