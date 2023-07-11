Poverty creation of the powerful, not an accident

Kenya struggles with complex problems that affect all aspects of human civilisation. Scientific evidence shows the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have affected the global supply of staple crops.

The spike in energy prices affects the ability of the poorest families to own and use gas and other cooking fuels. Unless something is done soon, millions of Kenyans will be condemned to abject poverty.

The government must listen to the weaker voices of the hungry poor. The resuscitation of the economy is an opportunity for critical engagement of various approaches. Altering the status quo is inevitable. The vision of a thriving economy has to be designed, managed, implemented and inclusive.

The Kenya Kwanza administration has the burden of proof that no activities or decisions undertaken by them are skewed. Kenyans must also be alive to the fact that the world over, structures of power have demarcated subgroups in hierarchical ways that are worthy of and entitled to receive the public benefit. This is akin to dividends earned by company shareholders, as construed by some people.

Social identity grouping is historical and cultural. We have seen dominant groups accrue materials and spread political tentacles everywhere. As such, our social identity has a transactional value. This is evidenced in the recent survey which revealed that two major communities dominate the civil service.

The pandemic could have played a key role in the employability of these communities. These cannot just be academic discourse because the outcome has a political and social ramifications. Further research on figures and facts on the unemployment rate of ethnic groups will uncover the tribal bias, if any, and propose solutions to the problem.

Not accidental

Skewed employment, the spike in fuel prices, the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, coupled with the effects of climate change, conflicts amongst communities and the al-Shabaab terrorism threat have made life unbearable to a section of the population. However, all these events have a human hand in them; they are not accidental.

The response by the government has the potential to alleviate the dire situation if it engages in strategies that serve the public interest. It is also important for researchers to continue to uncover evidence about what is causing widespread poverty and how it can be eliminated.

The Kenya Kwanza administration must live up to the spirit of Italo Calvino’s first memo on lightness—by devoting much of its work in subtracting weight from Kenyans. The increasingly heavy tax burden, hunger, cost of living, poverty, unemployment and insecurity are some of the weights that should be removed from Kenyans’ shoulders.

Lightness is a value that provides a groundwork for our actions, decisions and behaviours. A better life for Kenyans is a life without weight.