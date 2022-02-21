Post-harvest, value addition processes key

About two million Kenyans are on the edge of starvation due to the erratic or failed rainfall, especially in the arid and semi-arid lands (Asals). We could be quick to point at climate change as the main contributor to this state of affairs. However, we are also to blame, especially the authorities, over failure to exploit the other available means of ensuring farming goes on and the country becomes food-sufficient.

One other area that we have not exploited fully is ensuring that our harvests are stored properly to outlive the dry spells. Food storage, whether by the government or individual farmers, is pathetic. With obsolete methods, much of the grain harvest, especially maize, goes to waste due to conditions like aflatoxins, which is a result of dumpiness in storage.

There is also a huge gap when it comes to value addition to food products. In most developed countries, the score in agriculture is no longer how much a farmer produces in his farming methods but value addition to extend the food chain and longevity.

But Kenyan farmers are almost always at a loss when they encounter bountiful harvests and a glut of produce such as milk. We have seen mushrooming of cooperatives supported by some county governments, where dairy farmers are getting more value for the milk they deliver to the factories.

Gone the extra mile

Some individual farmers have also gone the extra mile and are comfortably producing by-products of milk. This, however, is a negligible group of able farmers. Some pig farmers have also shattered the glass ceiling and are no longer at the mercy of big manufacturers. The government, through the Agriculture ministry should up the ante and encourage value addition to farm harvest and produce.

There has been this grave issue of livestock deaths, especially in the Asals. This is a big loss and the importance of enabling the farmers to slaughter the weakening animals and properly produce diverse meat products and proper storage for the end product should be prioritised. It is good that the government, through counties at times buy the livestock and remove the burden from the shoulders of the farmer. But counties should go a step further and provide facilities to add value to livestock farming.

Stored and sold later

We have seen the efforts to promote tea, coffee and horticulture, like avocado growing. It should also be the case with potatoes, cabbages and carrots, especially in areas like Nyandarua County, where over-production has always led to wastage. Value addition like drying and conversion of the potatoes into dry chips that can be stored and sold later, can encourage mass production. There are also modern methods of prolonging the life of the produce.

Kenya may be a water-scarce country but it has the potential to eradicate hunger by ensuring the produce coming out of the agriculturally potential areas is given longevity through modern methods of food preservation and value addition.



