After serving as an apprentice for a record time, a 74-year-old eccentric will be crowned King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth states tomorrow.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will bestow onto Charles several emblematic items, including an orb and a sceptre, in addition to anointing him with holy oil prepared in accordance with a well-guarded formula.

The primate will then lay a hefty gold crown on his head so heavy the monarch will wear it briefly.

King Charles’s approval rating has dipped since he took the throne but almost half of Britons still think he is doing a good job, according to a poll released a week before his coronation.

His daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, triumphed over her husband and heir to the throne, Prince William, “any of the king’s grandchildren” and Charles’s sister, Princess Anne to be the most-liked royal. Among the least favourites were Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and the king’s second wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort, the pollster said.

An Ipsos poll released last month found 49 per cent of the public believed Charles was doing a good job against nine per cent. Also, according to a survey earlier this week, an increasing number of Canadians are opposed to Charles being crowned king and serving as their chief of state.

Almost a third had no view either way. The approval level is down from 61 per cent last September after he succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

A second Ipsos poll revealed that 57 per cent of people were pleased with how Charles was doing his position, a drop of eight percentage points from a comparable poll conducted in May last year.

No comment

A lot of nonsense has been published about him but the Royal family’s policy is not to comment. Few appreciate how much work he truly performs and how much time he devotes to his charity.

He is not afraid to express opinions that may seem a little grumpy but have since been demonstrated to be acceptable to the mainstream. He is a clever, intellectual guy with a wonderful sense of humour.

I believe King Charles is a severely underrated royal as he has devoted his entire working life to charity—most notably founding the Prince’s Trust, which seeks to aid disadvantaged young people. It has contributed over a billion pounds to charitable causes.

I visited Dumfries House on numerous occasions; it is a free-to-enter country park that, in my opinion, is the most attractive in the UK for its abundance of ancient forestry and exquisite architecture. His fundraising helped to create the park.

One can smell the change in the air. Anti-monarchy demonstrators have been dragged away from grieving crowds in England and Scotland over the past few days and leaders of the Commonwealth recognised the opportunity to “debate constitutional arrangements” given by the death of the Queen.

The certainty that it gave as a fixed point in a constantly changing world has been, for the past 70 years, the most compelling argument in favour of the Crown. The point is rotating around its axis.