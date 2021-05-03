Pope Francis on the right track

While he seems to be genuinely well-intentioned, Pope Francis heads a bureaucratic institution that’s averse to change.

He is doing what every Pope knows but is afraid to do. He is putting the people first. Being the Bishop of Rome is ‘not’ about him. He is the shepherd caring for the flock of Christ, not his congregation, but the Lord’s.

In no way am I trying to insult any prior Pope. It is challenging to be a religious leader of over a billion Catholics. No sane person would want the Pope’s position; it is undoubtedly the toughest religious-cum-political position in the world.

The Pope is meant to be a religious leader only, but as head of the Vatican, he’s also a political leader.

Pope Francis has humbled himself. He understands that he needs to reach out to the people, not other leaders but the poor, the desolate, the sinners and hopeless people who want more than anything to be acknowledged as human beings. He is not merely looking out for the billion some Catholics but for every soul on Earth.

Major reformist steps

He’s taking measures to combat corruption in the Vatican. The decree ruled that all bishops and cardinals will be tried if they are suspected of committing a crime. This marks the second time in two days that the Pope has asked senior church officials to be held accountable for their actions.

On March 13, 2013, the Pope began reforms to address the weaknesses in the church as soon as he took office. Here’s some of his major reformist steps he took:

* Admitting for the first time on June 12, 2013, rampant corruption in the pro-gay lobby in the Vatican.

* On June 14, 2013, Pope Francis denounced Catholic couples in a pre-marital live-in relationships.

* On June 4, 2014, he told childless couples that “it is better to love and adopt orphans than to have animals”.

* On June 17, 2017, he enacted legal regulations to curb corruption and mafia elements. Pope Francis has also given the Vatican permission to prosecute cardinals accused of criminal misconduct. Obeying this order will definitely increase the church’s prestige.