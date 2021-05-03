Pope Francis on the right track

Pope Francis

This handout photo taken and released on April 28, 2021 by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis, delivering his message during a live streamed weekly private audience in the library of the apostolic palace, in The Vatican. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Surjit Singh Flora

Journalist

What you need to know:

  • It is challenging to be a religious leader of over a billion Catholics.
  • The Pope’s position is undoubtedly the toughest religious-cum-political position in the world.

While he seems to be genuinely well-intentioned, Pope Francis heads a bureaucratic institution that’s averse to change.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: In the press, we cry bitter sweet tears

  2. Njeri Rugene: Prioritise collection of data to end violence against women

  3. Macharia Gaitho: A nation of idlers, thieves, conmen…

  4. Kaltum Guyo: Kemsa scandals confirm moral decay

  5. Churchill Otieno: No bullet can shoot down ‘a word’, defend journalism as a public good

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.