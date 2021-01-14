Poor upbringing is to blame

The incident where a Form Three student allegedly stabbed two teachers at Kisii High School is a reminder that teachers need protection from harm just like soldiers combating terrorists.

In 2017, Standard Six boys from Kirimon Primary School, Samburu County, caned and injured their teachers. Such cases occur yet the protection and guidance of students lies squarely on teachers. Talk of a dog biting its owner!

But the opposite would mean loss of a job or jail for the teacher. Child rights activists would camp in school and should the teacher flee for his dear life, police would be deployed to smoke him out.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Ministry of Education officials would burn the midnight oil drafting press releases and disciplinary summonses as they prepare to vehemently denounce the incident and sound a stern warning to teachers to be professional and adhere to the code of conduct.

A teacher is not allowed to as much as sneer at a child. In fact, in most cases where a truant who snubs a lesson turns violent, it is the teacher who apologises and walks out because the aftermath of such an altercation has high stakes on the payslip.

Today’s children are as fragile as a lily — easy to grow but hard to keep. They have been told that they should not be caned, punished or expelled. And I blame permissive parenting for this. In this types of parenting, a parent tends to be very loving yet gives few rules and guidelines, making little or no attempt at controlling or disciplining the child.

Many parents pamper their children to the extent of destroying their focus, independence and reasoning. They stoop too low as to ask for their children’s opinions on major decisions. Research shows children raised in this manner exhibit more aggression and less emotional understanding. They do not know how to deal with their emotions effectively, particularly when they don’t get what they want.

And this is the cancer that is eating away our education system sub rosa.

jamesonyango26@gmail.com