Poor diplomacy could isolate Kenya

Should the UN Security Council approve President William Ruto’s proposal for a multi-national security support mission to Haiti, which he said Kenya was willing to lead, that could sour relations between the country and other African nations.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly recently, President Ruto accused the international community of abandoning Haiti in its hour of need. He said Kenya is committed to leading a multinational force in the Caribbean nation to quell the runaway gang violence there. He pledged to deploy 1,000 police officers to help quell gang warfare in Haiti.

Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry narrated to the assembly how gangs have taken over the nation’s capital Port-au-Prince and rural towns, intimidating the people and carrying out other human rights violations. The gangs, estimated at more than 200, outnumber the underfunded and understaffed national police.

Announcing the United States’ contribution to securing Haiti, the Joe Biden administration pledged $100 million to support the proposed international force and urged other countries to match the donation.

Questions abound, however, on how Kenya’s decision was arrived at. For instance, was Parliament involved? Have the East African Community and the Africa Union, two regional organisations to which Kenya is a member, been consulted? Given that Kenya is not a member of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), what interest does it have in this matter? And, lastly, how will deploying forces to Haiti help Kenya?

Human rights advocacy group Black Alliance for Peace has already voiced its concern over Kenya’s plan, alleging that the country is being used as a proxy to advance the objectives of the US, UN and other state actors and describing the gesture as not pan-Africanist.

There are several African nations—including Sudan, Somalia, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Niger, Mali, Libya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)—that are experiencing political and civil unrest. In the spirit of pan-Africanism, Kenya should prioritise resolving such conflicts on African soil before venturing to other continents.

Attention now turns to the reaction of diplomats, Kenyans, Haitians and African regional organisations to Kenya’s proposal. And, it remains to be seen whether the peacekeeping mission will achieve anything, or better results than the five previous foreign missions to Haiti that all failed to accomplish a similar goal.