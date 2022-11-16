Poll workers civil service boon

Elections are the largest logistical operations, second only to war, and thus those who plan and operationalise the processes that enable one to vote and have the result counted are not simple beings.

The last few election cycles are a testament to the fact that planning a process that covers most of the Kenyan landscape and population under such overwhelming scrutiny by political players, civil society and the general public is not a pedestrian matter. Not everyone is cut out for it.

Prior to joining the IEBC, election workers thought it would be an easy job but soon realised it wasn’t. Having given technical assistance to election management bodies in many countries, I know that.

The Bible is full of imagery of the purification of silver or gold—usually, the ore is passed through a furnace that burns away all the impurities and leaves nothing but the purest metal. Outside the disciplined forces, the IEBC is one such furnace. This is where professionals are purified through the rigour and, sometimes, tribulations that accompany the delivery of polls.

I was, thus, shocked to read the story “Payback? Former poll officials land top jobs” in this newspaper that questioned the intention behind the deployment of ex-IEBC staff elsewhere in the government. The author suggested that these new roles were “rewards” for their role in getting the Executive elected.

But no, it is the government that is benefiting from the furnace that is the electoral process. These brave and dedicated souls have gone through the furnace multiple times and, through that, become highly professional, measured and composed, having figured out how to navigate the challenging landscape that is the legal and political scene littered with the most demanding of stakeholders while also getting the challenging task that is delivering our elections.

They are and will be, of great benefit to the public service. The government is fortunate to bag them.