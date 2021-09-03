Poll messaging works up voters’ emotions, with major economic consequences

Elections are won on emotions – primarily hope or fear. Obama’s ‘Yes We Can’ struck a deep emotion based on hope of a better future for all. That is why people cried not just in the US, but elsewhere when he won.

Trump’s ‘Make American Great Again’ was based on fear of job losses, stagnation of living standards and loss of US’s status as a global economic powerhouse. It created angry white voters. And towards the end of his term, they stormed and desecrated Congress, in part because four years of his rule did not reverse the jobs losses nor stagnation.

Closer home, the National Rainbow Coalition’s (Narc) 2002 ‘Yote Yawezekana’ campaign produced the most hopeful nation on earth in 2003.

A Gallup poll rated Kenyans the most optimistic people on earth. So euphoric were we that citizens were arresting errant police officers and not the other way around! And our favourite campaign tune was ‘Unbwogable’, by Julius Owino (Maji Maji) and his pal Gidi Gidi, because it invoked a sense that we were unstoppable.

In 2012, the TNA/URP campaign sold fear – of Raila and the ICC. The Kanu campaigns of the 90s created fear through tribal clashes and other forms of political violence! PNU’s emotionally neutral ‘Kazi Iendele’ campaign of 2007 struggled to gain traction, nearly costing Kibaki a second term.

Enough already, you say. What do these strategies of real politic have to do with the economy? As it turns out, a great deal. The economy runs on confidence.

Consumption behaviour

When optimism is high, the economy grows faster. When doom and gloom prevail, the economy is sluggish or, worse still, we get a recession.

Optimism positively influences consumption behaviour. Hopeful citizens are more likely to build or buy a house, take a mortgage, go on holiday, buy a car and so on. Personal credit grows.

Conversely, when we are pessimistic about the future, we adopt a wait-and-see attitude. Even our favourite investment – buying plots – is put on hold. In extreme cases, some folks travel out of the country.

Confident businesses tend to increase the level of inventory and stocks, and to make long term investments. This is why economists talk about consumer and business confidence.

In the years when we were ‘unbwogable’, real wages increased four times. The stock market went through the roof. Equity, Co-op Bank, Safaricom and other corporates listed on the securities exchange. And anywhere Kibaki built a road, we followed quickly, bought plots, built structures and started businesses. And banks literally put tents on sidewalks looking for customers.

Uhuru built more roads than Kibaki. He built bypasses, the SGR, the first elevated highway in east and central Africa, revived the metre gauge railway, revived Rivatex and expanded the airport. But because we were fearful, we responded by complaining and consumer and business confidence remained low.