Poll delay could cause chaos

In recent days, calls by a section of politicians to postpone elections have intensified. They want to allow adequate time for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to delimit boundaries as envisaged in law.

A section of politicians supporting the Building Bridges Initiative argue that this is to ensure there’s sufficient time to conduct a referendum, should the Supreme Court overturn the appellate court ruling that declared the BBI process unconstitutional.

The calls to postpone elections come at a time that the African Court on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) observed that states are at liberty to either delay or conduct elections as scheduled, depending on their assessment of the pandemic and state of preparedness in mitigating a possible surge in infections during an electioneering period.

Article 102(2) of the Constitution provides that in the event of war, Parliament may “by resolution supported in each House by at least two-thirds of all the members of the House, from time to time extend the term of Parliament by not more than six months at a time”.

The threshold for extending the life of Parliament is therefore too high and difficult to attain, just like that of impeaching the President or his deputy. The question of whether the pandemic can be equated as a state of war to warrant delay of elections is controversial.

While the talk of extending the life of Parliament is welcome for debate, it is important for political actors pushing for the same to beware of the political risks such a move poses on fragile democracies like ours.

Elections in Africa are sensitive and often lead to electoral violence even when held as scheduled in the Constitution. Delaying polls is risky and could easily push the country to political instability. The violence in Ethiopia between Addis Ababa and the Tigray regional government is partly as a result of a dispute on when elections should be held.

While Ethiopia’s federal government delayed polls, Tigray held regional elections in September. This escalated the dispute between Tigray and the federal government, resulting in a deadly military clash that has claimed many lives. Unlike in the west where elections are a routine, in Africa it’s a matter of life and death.