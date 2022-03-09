Poll bodes economic despair, hope

Whoever becomes president in August will almost certainly deal with an evenly divided Parliament. It would require exceptional skills to forge trust, build rapport and narrow the gap between the victors and losers. There would be a need for flexibility, goodwill, even forgiveness, given the toxic and polarising political climate.

In addition, the incoming government will be faced with tremendous economic and financial challenges.

There is an inevitable debt crisis — an avoidable painful outcome, except that we were saddled with a president and administration obsessed with debt-financed development. There are long-term costs of an expensive “railway to nowhere”, an airport in Isiolo that receives no aeroplanes, a vanity country road or a grandiose port unlikely to see maritime traffic.

These supply-driven projects are nothing but expensive white elephants in a country where millions struggle to meet basic needs. Let’s be clear: President Kenyatta has borrowed and misspent. His successor will have to tax Kenyans more to pay for loss-making and likely worthless projects. A truly absurd proposition.

Repaying of debt

The repaying of debt dominated in currencies other than the shilling, such as the dollar or yuan, would be another source of headache for the next administration. After almost a decade of staying level, the shilling is bound to experience rapid depreciation, where it would shed as much as half its value, in a matter of months.

The government may have to sell more shillings to buy foreign currencies, to retire debts as they fall due. The more the shillings it sells, the faster it depreciates. This is premised on a basic economic principle.

Nearly all African currencies have lost significant ground against the leading ones, and ours is not immune to depreciation. Expect giving up Sh200 to get a dollar.

That’s just half the problem. Kenya’s debt burden is inversely proportional to the depreciation rate of its currency.

Higher taxes

If the shilling loses, say, half its value against the greenback, the outstanding dollar-denominated debt would double, in terms of shillings. That would call for higher taxes and expenditure cuts in critical sectors as healthcare, education and policing. The alternative is to borrow more—or default.

It’s going to get worse

At the height of the construction boom, in 2019, there were 70,000 new jobs—yet 250,000 individuals graduated from some college, and at least a million joined the job market. It’s going to get worse. The poor will become poorer while the jobless will most likely stay unemployed.

The poor, hungry and unemployed currently divided along tribal and political lines will soon learn that they must play on the same team if they are to extract meaningful concessions from their elected leaders. It’s only then that they will ask tough questions and demand prosecution and jailing of “Covid millionaires” and other thieves protected by the government. Does that portend a class war in Kenya?

Despite the foregoing, there are surprisingly simple, practical and costless solutions. The agricultural sector, the country’s economic mainstay, could easily and readily create hundreds of thousands of well-paying farm jobs, anchor rural economies, revive the manufacturing industry and generate significant spill-over effects into transportation, distribution and logistics. I will demonstrate this using maize and sugar, two commodities controlled by state-protected cartels.

A commitment to stop sugar and maize imports could see sugar mills return to operation. That could see farmers receive meaningful returns on their investment. Indeed, it’s a travesty that in 2022, a 90-kilogramme bag of maize fetches the same price as it did 15 years ago, in 2007, yet input costs have more than tripled.

Must be destroyed

Consuming sugar produced locally would not only revive defunct mills but also see new investment inflows and cause an expansion of land under cane cultivation. It’s estimated that the sugar sector alone can create up to a half a million jobs.

While it’s evident that the market-distorting cartels must be destroyed for agriculture to be revived, jobs created and the country thrive, there is a question for the electorate. Who among the presidential candidates is likely to shield, protect and empower the very cartels ruining the Kenyan farmer and keeping our youth jobless?

Be wise.



