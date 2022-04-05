Politics should never equate to violence

Not only was it uncalled for but also unheard of and downright astonishing. Over the series of surprising events that have been taking place in Kenya’s political arena, the most recent act of an open and planned attack on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a clear indication that we, Kenyans, have taken the wrong turn.

The youth have accepted to be used and leaders shunned the calls for political tolerance and unity and are scheming to balkanise the country into ethnic and tribal party zones. And the likely result is violence and the death of a nation. Are we ready to face the consequences of our (in)action?

The youth are symbolic element of a country’s future. They are a symbol of the future leaders and the values they hold are key in defining or redefining a country. But when they are openly misled and, more so, accept to be misled to violence and destruction, a void is created and a nation’s future jeopardized. This offers no guarantee to a ‘bright and rosy’ future but a dark and weary one.

Slightly over 10 years after the 2007/2008 post-election violence (PEV), many families and individuals are still reeling from its effects. But, sadly enough, the red flags of violence are already presenting themselves a few months to the general election.

Beyond stoning a leader who is fleeing for his life, what was the intent of destroying a helicopter? Was it supposed to stall mid-air, as vehicles do on the road, and find its way back on land? We can only be grateful that this was a failed assassination attempt and a warning to our security forces that all is not well in some sections of the country.

Enhance peace and unity

On the flip side, a failure on the leadership of the area speaks volumes on our crop of leaders, whose ambitions are blinding even efforts to enhance peace and unity during this electioneering period. They seem determined to take the high road of violence, whose destination is known from the PEV.

In mobilising, arming and paying locals, especially the youth, to, for no apparent reason, attack someone who had gone to pay his last respects to an old friend, leaders are communicating their ethnic biases and political intolerance in a region that is dominated by a certain political party. Which begs the question, are such leaders nationalistic or purely tribal, and do they deserve to be called leaders or political inciters?

Violence is no solution and should never be considered as an option to attain supremacy during political contests. Leaders who choose to incite the youth against their opponents and other ethnic communities are not worthy of their position and must be aptly reproached. The country cannot—and shouldn’t—watch as leaders incite the youth to compromise the future and security of Kenyans.

Lastly, the youth must raise their voice in acknowledging the fault of belligerent leaders and dissuading their peers from being used by selfish politicians who only harbour ulterior motives. We must be more vigilant and speak out against violence and remind one another of its consequences.