Politics and leadership shape nature of state’s development

My article of January 9, 2022, identified the differences between a politician and a leader.

In the article, I argued that not all politicians are leaders. And not all leaders are politicians. I also argued that Kenya’s experience reveals that the main goal of politicians is to access and use political power.

Their vision begins and ends with elections and how they are likely to acquire power or manoeuvre to get to power.

I promised to examine each of the 2022 presidential candidates on whether they are leaders or politicians. But it is too early to do this because the line-up of candidates is not settled.

All the same, there is a need to discuss the significance of this difference between politicians and leaders and its implications for development.

In Kenya and much of Africa, national and local development processes are shaped by politics. How policies are made shows this difference.

Leaders will build a bigger picture for development policies while politicians will tie these policies to an election. In the end, politics tends to affect development.

Democratic values

How politics and leadership are practised can undermine development.

The differences in development between countries or even regions in a country are the result of politics and the type of leaders a country has.

In countries where practice of politics is not built on democratic values, politicians become extortionists.

They extract from their own people and extract from the government itself. In many instances, politicians will focus on distribution of the resources. They pay little attention to production.

Leaders, on the other hand, they mobilise people for a cause and a purpose. They think about improvement of the society and give directions to a destination desired by all. This destination or goal is not tied to an election. It is a vision embedded in their thinking about how to transform the society for the benefit of everyone.

Provision for all

Leaders think about provision of public goods to all and not for themselves or their supporters. They pursue provision of public goods for all irrespective of whether any segment of the population supports them or not.

These differences between politicians and leaders result in differences in the practice of politics. They also impact development in different ways.

Leadership marks the differences in development between countries in the same region. For instance, all the countries that neighbour Botswana to the north are poor. Botswana is not. Philippines in Southeast Asia is poorer than the countries around it.

Malaysia and Indonesia have lifted more people from poverty than Philippines has done in many years. United States and Mexico border one another but there many Mexicans wishing to go to the US because life is better across the border.

Towns sharing the same name and separated by border roads between US and Mexico have notable differences in terms of development, including people’s standards of living. Those across the border in the US live longer, have better health, and their children finish schooling at the expected time. This is not the case across the road in some of Mexico border towns. Standards of living are lower, and people are much poorer.

In Kenya, we have regional differences too. Some of these are the result of history and how the colonial government spread basic services. Other differences are the result of successive governments failing to provide for equitable distribution of development results.

But there are differences attributable to local leadership and nature of economic institutions. Protection of property through issuing of title deeds, alone, results in distinctive forms of development.

Counties where people have had title deeds for long tend to have better services than others. People tend to invest more on their holdings than where people do not have title deeds.

Unfortunately, there are ignorant Kenyans who think that these differences are the result of people in some communities not working hard. They argue that some communities are lazy or do not work hard and that is why some regions lack development. This is ignorance of our elites, a story for another day.

Rights to property

People do not risk investing in permanent structures on their holding, which may, in the end, be allocated to someone else during adjudication and titling. They also may not make major improvements on their holdings because they are waiting for adjudication of land to complete. Of course these are not the only reasons, but they underscore the need for secure rights to property.

Back to the differences in development between countries. The differences are attributable to the nature of leaders and politics practised in these countries.

In countries where there is poor governance or poor practice of politics, politicians tend to extort from the people. The political leaders in such countries exploit the people and keep them poorer. They do so convinced that when people are poor they will not challenge the government.

Countries that are poor while their neighbours are rich are characterised by lack of strong institutions. The law is applied in a discriminatory manner.

The leaders tend to take away resources from productive sectors to sectors that do not add value to the economy. In these countries, power is concentrated in the hands of a few and abused to advance the self-interests of those in office.

Investors are usually worried to invest in such countries because properties and contracts are poorly protected by law. The politicians in these countries can take away your property and the law will not protect you and your investments.

Why then do some countries do better than others? They have the complete opposite of these factors.

First, the countries that have done better than others in the same region have strong institutions and rules about how they want the country to be governed. They have the big picture of how the country should look like and all politicians and leaders align with this picture.

Secondly, they provide and protect all freedoms. People are encouraged to participate in public affairs. Criticism of the government, the leaders, and institutions is tolerated because it is through the voice of critics that the government can correct itself. Leaders listen to their opponents in order to correct themselves.

Thirdly, in these countries, governments create incentives for people to invest, save and be innovative. They promote freedom so that people can have unlimited thoughts about the functioning of the society in the future.

Finally, it is harder in these countries to abuse power because the public is vigilant and will punish you. You will be ostracised and you live with shame.

Unfortunately, in our context, corruption is a badge of honour. Abuse of office for personal gain is so widespread that it is normalised. We clearly have a problem as a country. The solution lies on how we choose those we place in elective offices. Our future is tied to the choices we make.



