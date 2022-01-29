Politics and leadership shape nature of state’s development

Corruption

Judge's gavel and bundles of money on the judge's table. Kenya’s experience reveals that the main goal of politicians is to access and use political power, and corruption is seen as a badge of honour.

By  Karuti Kanyinga

My article of January 9, 2022, identified the differences between a politician and a leader.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.