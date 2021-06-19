Politicisation of Judiciary the bigger threat

Dear Paul Mwangi,

Article 159(1) of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya reads: “Judicial authority is derived from the people and vests in, and should be exercised by, the courts and tribunals established by or under this Constitution.”

How does a common/plain reading or interpretation of this provision as well as an appreciation of its particular background and context in Kenya together with a reading of the US judicial case of Marbury versus Madison – taught as a foundational judicial rendition on the question of separation of powers in Kenya’s constitutional law classes – square with your recent postulations in the Sunday Nation on first, judicial activism, and, second, the judicialisation of politics?

This would have been the introductory paragraph of my response to your most recent riposte to me on June 13, 2021 (‘Judicialisation of politics poses grave threat to Kenya’s constitutional order’). But then the peerless guru of Constitutional Theory and Law that is Wachira Maina, in the manner of an unscheduled tsunami, intervened via two Facebook posts. A bazooka had appeared in what was previously a verbal hand-to-hand contest between us and I sure hope you read both posts.

One responded directly to our small kerfuffle and is styled, ‘Paul Mwangi is wrong: Judges are not to blame for the judicialisation of Kenyan politics’ and the other is on the Political Question Doctrine. If you have not munched them, please do. Wachira, as you may well know, in matters constitution, is normally final because he is right, unlike the Supreme Court that is contrived to be right because it is final.

Quite anticlimactic that huge tracts of territory were covered by the razor-sharp keyboard of this constitutional encyclopedia rather than our own more rudimentary musings on the subject if you asked me: but such is life my brother!

And so, perhaps, to some curiosities that remain unanswered by you. First, you have not enunciated yourself publicly on the “politicisation of the Judiciary” where the current President and key executive officials continue to, willy-nilly and without a flutter of shame, whimsically, wilfully and arbitrarily disobey explicit constitutional provisions and court directives and orders. As my friends from the Lakeside like to quiz me in moments of befuddlement: “What is?”

Second, as a creature brought up on the rich menu that was offered by Kenya’s golden era of boxing, where the national amateur boxing team also known as the “Hit Squad” of the likes of Stephen Muchoki, Isiah Ikhoni, Modest Napunyi Oduori, Patrick ‘Mont’ Waweru, Ibrahim ‘Surf’ Bilali, James ‘Demosh’ Omondi, Chris ‘Bingwa’ Sande, Robert Wangila Napunyi and Omar ‘Moja-Mbili-Unajibu’ Kasongo reigned supreme and struck terror across lands far and wide, I was excited that you promised to turn some of us, your critics, jelly-kneed with a jab. And so I waited for the promised jab … and I am still waiting a full week later. What is?

Third, and last but not least, you made a direct request to me not to refer to you as “Oh Paul”. Why? For my part, I was tapping into my deep and unadulterated disappointment at your about-turn from a principled position of defending a key tenet of democratic governance, namely the rule of law. Such is the high regard I hold for you that I have been abjectly disheartened, dismayed – even discombobulated – that you could actively and robustly participate in a process that assaults, butchers and ravages this key undergird of our democratic foundations – and then defend that constitutionally reprehensible conduct by attacking one of its victims!

So there you have my reasons for why I kept calling you so. But please do educate me on why you would make this rather strange request that I cease forthwith using this appellation. Kindly.