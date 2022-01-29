Political rhetoric and the missing link to peaceful poll campaigns

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, flanked by top security officials, briefs media outside Jogoo House on December 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Matiang'i

Interior and Coordination CS

A meeting of senior security officials that I chaired early this week entrenched my conviction that barring unforeseen challenges, this year’s General Election will be more peaceful than previous polls.

