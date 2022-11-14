Political power is transient, do public good while it lasts

It’s a new dawn. Something spectacular happened: A new administration has assumed the mantle of leadership in Kenya.

That our democracy has survived Doomsday predictions is enough to generate euphoria and depression. I aligned with the view that the political transition which threw in President William Ruto is unique; those who understand the intricacies of power and governance in Kenya will find no difficulty accepting that.

Uhuru Kenyatta is out, Dr William Samoei Ruto is in. Individuals have seen their power castles crumple before our very eyes, all because the Kenyan people exercised their sovereignty. That which has hitherto subjugated the people and allowed pyramids of power to exist against their wish is now dismantled.

In the August 9 elections, a presidential candidate supported by a sitting president lost, governors lost, anointed candidates failed, and the rich and powerful could not influence the process to have their way. Power changed hands. That reminds me of a saying, “Power is transient”, meaning every position of power and authority ultimately has a start and an end.

Recent events are a testament to the fact that power is evanescent. In the UK, Boris Johnson is out, Liz Truss is out, and Rishi Sunak is the Prime Minister. Europe has seen rapid changes in government. The people mostly refuse to give a clear majority to established political parties. In the US the Democrats control the Senate and the Republicans the House.

Gradual revolution

There has been a gradual revolution upstaging the status quo, with strong pyramids of power fast declining. Pursuers have become the pursued. Those in charge of security agents are now afraid of these same security agents. The tables have turned. Oppressive use of authority is no longer fashionable. No matter how powerful you are, it won’t last forever.

Those repositories of power in Kenya, post-August 9, must learn something about the inherent nature of power and influence: It is short-lived. Positive exercise of power should be pursued through legitimate means. When the electorate and the appointing authority entrust you with a mandate, it is expected that it converts to the common good, harnessed to provide leadership and stewardship that seek the good intent of the mandate of the voter.

It is time our new crop of political leaders and state officers upheld the right concept of power for the good of society. The citizens should ask questions and demand accountability from their leaders. The government does not exercise power; rather, it is the concept of government, upheld by law, which exercises power. Our democracy will be endangered when political power actors assume that they wield power and not that power wields them.

Power is the tool that enables you to change for the common good of society. Kenya needs an urgent turnaround in all areas of national life. Corruption is endemic, basic citizenship is wanting, persistent drought and inadequate food supply, institutional mediocrity, security challenges, over-reliance on imported goods, poor management of resources amongst other ills. We cannot continue that way.

That you are privileged to occupy a revered seat of influence is an act of grace; not that you are the best in the race. One day, you would leave that position.