Political justice on the up

Kenya’s political space has hugely grown and become more inclusive to women and persons with disabilities. Recent statistics show up to 23 female leaders are contesting for governor in the August 9 elections and three of the presidential running mates are women. Among them is Martha Karua, a celebrated justice and equality warrior.

In a country whose politics is governed by three religious codes (Christianity, Islam and African traditional culture), which provide loopholes that exploit and undermine women leadership, the 2022 General Election is a window to many women leaders.

It is an opportunity to dismantle the patriarchal hierarchies (economic, religious, political and social) and break political structures and systems that are against the gender agenda and support the reimagining and remodelling of politics and governance.

The 1952 landmark founding of Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) brought to the helm women leadership from different levels. MYWO still has a strong grassroots presence. This boosted the pre-Independence self-help groups for women.

Gender mainstreaming

But the greatest political feat was the institutionalisation of gender mainstreaming through frameworks, policies and legislation for gender equality and equity in the 2010 Constitution. We also have key gains from the 1992-2010 processes—like the establishment of the National and Institutional Gender Policies, the National Gender Commissions, a ministry in charge of women affairs, children and social service and the Sexual Offences Act, 2006.

But women leaders still face multiple challenges—including harassment by other politicians, disregard by the community, lack of mentorship and socio-cultural constraints. These hinder women’s participation in public discourse. We still have a long way to go—starting with elimination of prohibitive social norms and changing the narrative to ensure political parties do not need supreme ruling to abide by the two-thirds gender rule in the nominations to Parliament and the county assemblies.



