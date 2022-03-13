Political elites are to blame for ethnic conflicts

Inter-communal feuds have been common in the North and Rift Valley regions of the country with the upswing of violence seen mostly during political campaigns, such as now.

In Garissa County, where I come from, the frequency and intensity of the latest conflict between some local pastoralists and their counterparts in Isiolo has been odiously savage and disturbing, leading to substantial ramifications on vulnerable groups like women and children.

A new conflict has as well been simmering in Moyale, in Marsabit County, and among some pastoralists in Isiolo and those in Wajir over the same issue of boundaries is the case with Garissa.

Separately, an identical disaster and misery is taking place in the Rift Valley, where armed bandits have been unleashing bedlam and interruption to normalcy, including schooling.

Peaceful co-existence

The official reaction to these conflicts has mostly had a predictable configuration, which is to enforce a stop-gap security operations and then bring local leaders together to lead a peace campaign in the affected areas.

But this approach has often proved to be of short-term utility since there is always more to the conflicts than what meets the eye. It is, therefore, important to search beyond the periodic symptoms and move down to the larger multidimensional “icebergs” beneath these “high seas” of inter-group violence to see things such as resource issues and political competition.

The criminal fighters in these conflicts are merely cannon fodder doing the bidding of the hidebound and scheming elites and politicians for economic and political appropriation.

Ordinarily, as I have practically seen in my visit to local far-flung villages and hamlets, the rustic people will have little or no interest in who settles where they live, as long as they co-exist peacefully with one another and manage to survive together.