Political elites are to blame for ethnic conflicts

Kerio Valley bandit attack

Men armed with bows and arrows keep vigil at a hill in the border village of Kapturo in Baringo North on February 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Hassan Malik Mohamed

Volunteer peace activist

Kenya Community Support Centre

What you need to know:

  • A new conflict has as well been simmering in Moyale, in Marsabit County.
  • The official reaction to these conflicts has mostly had a predictable configuration.

Inter-communal feuds have been common in the North and Rift Valley regions of the country with the upswing of violence seen mostly during political campaigns, such as now. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.